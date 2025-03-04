Alienware just unleashed a barrage of new high-end gaming monitors

Alienware has been a huge brand in PC gaming for ages now – and you can tell that it has some bigtime brand value since Dell very much didn't kill it off while wiping out a whole heap of its other historic product lines (including XPS, Inspiron and more) earlier this year. So, there's every intention on Dell's part to keep pushing the gaming envelope with new Alienware releases.

Right on time, then, we're getting a veritable deluge of new monitors, running the gamut from cutting-edge OLED options to more affordable but still impressive (on paper) new displays. There are six in total that Dell's announcing today, all of which should be available fairly soon.

Sometimes an announcement is elegant enough to be easily summarised, and sometimes you need a list – this is one of the latter situations, so here's a summary of what Alienware's unveiled today, with US pricing and availability in each case. We don't have regional information yet, but that'll surely trickle out soon.

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) – March 4, 2025; $899.99

(AW2725Q) – March 4, 2025; $899.99 Alienware 27 IPS Monitor (AW2725DM) – March 6, 2025; $269.99

(AW2725DM) – March 6, 2025; $269.99 Alienware 32 VA Curve Monitor (AW3225DM) – March 6, 2025; $319.99

(AW3225DM) – March 6, 2025; $319.99 Alienware 34 VA Curve Monitor (AW3425DWM) – March 6, 2025; $399.99

(AW3425DWM) – March 6, 2025; $399.99 Alienware 34 240HZ QD-OLED Monitor (AW3425DW) – April 29, 2025; $799.99

(AW3425DW) – April 29, 2025; $799.99 Alienware 25 320HZ Monitor (AW2525HM) – Summer 2025; $249.99

(AW2525HM) – Summer 2025; $249.99 Alienware 27 280Hz QHD QD-OLED (AW2725D) – Summer 2025; $549.99

As you can see from the list, QD-OLED is very much the tech of the day for Alienware, with OLED panels becoming more and more popular in PC gaming over the last 18 months. This has largely been because they've gone from being prohibitively expensive to far more widely and affordably available.

What Alienware is shouting about is that it's really pushing hard on pixel density, which is often a falling-down point for some OLED displays, which have superb inky blacks and vivid colours but aren't always as sharp as top-end IPS options. The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED AW2725Q, for example, the most expensive monitor being unveiled, boasts 166 PPI – a world best for a QD-OLED panel. With a 240Hz refresh rate, that means you're getting pretty close to the ideal situation – a "best of all worlds" sort of monitor.

Each step-down option offers something different, from bigger screen sizes to curved displays for those who enjoy them, and most boast the sort of refresh rates that PC gamers crave. So, if you're in the market for one of the best gaming monitors and fancy something brand new, you might want to head to the Alienware site to dig into each monitor in detail.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors