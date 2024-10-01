Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is superthin, OLED and comes with a surprise keyboard addition

Quick Summary
Samsung has entered the Chromebook Plus market with a bang.
Its Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display and is just 11.8mm thick.
Samsung has released a fair few Chromebooks over the years, including the Chromebook Go in 2022, but hasn't ranged its own, super-powered Chromebook Plus model until now.
Perhaps that's because it was waiting for the right time – when the technology has matured enough to really make a splash. That's certainly what looks to be the case with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus – a high-end Chromebook that seems to have been worth the wait.
It is, as Google confirms, the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus yet – at just 1.17kg and 11.8mm thick. And that's for a 15.6-inch laptop.
The display is not only large, it's OLED so you get the benefits of extreme black levels and pronounced colours afforded by the tech. And it comes with extended battery life, too – able to run up to 13 hours on a single charge.
Inside, you get Intel Core 3 100U (Raptor Lake-R) processing and 8GB of RAM, plus 256GB of UFS storage. And this is the first device with the all-new Quick Insert key which, when pressed, brings up a contextual menu of all the actions you might need at that time.
For example, it could provide quick access to Help Me Write – the Gemini-powered AI feature that can write or edit passages of text for you. Or it can come up with emojis and GIFs to enter into any text field.
Of course, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with all the other AI benefits recently added by Google. And it'll get the new Live Translate, Help Me Read, and other Gemini features that will be rolled out through October.
Samsung's latest addition to its Chromebook range will be available later this month priced from £649. We're awaiting pricing details for other regions, including the US, although it's expected to be available soon in those markets too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
