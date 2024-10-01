Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is superthin, OLED and comes with a surprise keyboard addition

Samsung's first Chromebook Plus is built to shine

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus
(Image credit: Samsung)
Quick Summary

Samsung has entered the Chromebook Plus market with a bang.

Its Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display and is just 11.8mm thick.

Samsung has released a fair few Chromebooks over the years, including the Chromebook Go in 2022, but hasn't ranged its own, super-powered Chromebook Plus model until now.

Perhaps that's because it was waiting for the right time – when the technology has matured enough to really make a splash. That's certainly what looks to be the case with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus – a high-end Chromebook that seems to have been worth the wait.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

(Image credit: Samsung)

It is, as Google confirms, the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus yet – at just 1.17kg and 11.8mm thick. And that's for a 15.6-inch laptop.

The display is not only large, it's OLED so you get the benefits of extreme black levels and pronounced colours afforded by the tech. And it comes with extended battery life, too – able to run up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Inside, you get Intel Core 3 100U (Raptor Lake-R) processing and 8GB of RAM, plus 256GB of UFS storage. And this is the first device with the all-new Quick Insert key which, when pressed, brings up a contextual menu of all the actions you might need at that time.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

(Image credit: Samsung)

For example, it could provide quick access to Help Me Write – the Gemini-powered AI feature that can write or edit passages of text for you. Or it can come up with emojis and GIFs to enter into any text field.

Of course, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with all the other AI benefits recently added by Google. And it'll get the new Live Translate, Help Me Read, and other Gemini features that will be rolled out through October.

Samsung's latest addition to its Chromebook range will be available later this month priced from £649. We're awaiting pricing details for other regions, including the US, although it's expected to be available soon in those markets too.

