Samsung has a crazy plan for its foldable display tech – laptops might never look the same again

It's fair to say that when you look at the most popular laptops on the market right now, there isn't quite as much crazy innovation going on as you might be able to spy in, for example, the folding phone sector. Most of these computers are still two slabs that fold together, with a keyboard and display in between.
Now, though, it looks like Samsung might be taking some inspiration from its success in folding phones, with a new patent suggesting it might be looking to bring that tech to its laptops in an interesting way. As spotted by 91mobiles, it actually filed a patent way back in 2020 that shows a novel idea of how to use folding displays in a laptop.
Rather than making the entire laptop a foldable display, it instead focuses on the very top of the laptop's screen, which effectively becomes a foldable flap of display. By default it can fold all the way back and effectively just become a strip of display that you can see even when your laptop is closed.
This could show notifications or alerts, as well as the time and other information, and could also house high-quality cameras. When the laptop's open, though, you could fold it up to effectively extend the screen upwards by a small amount, and those cameras would be pointing at you for webcam use as needed.
That's a pretty different way of looking at a laptop, and there's no real indication that Samsung has carried this forward into an actual device that it's building up toward releasing. Still, it's fascinating to imagine how it could work.
For one thing, we'd assume that this would involve a high-quality camera setup, which might contribute to a pretty huge price tag, hypothetically, given that the folding display itself would also add to the manufacturing cost. Whether there's any real benefit to having cameras that can point forward is also debatable in the laptop form factor.
Regardless, we can sit back and keep an eye out for the next couple of years to see if Samsung ever makes something of this. If it does, you have to ask whether it could become a feature that all the best laptops start to imitate.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Polar Vantage M3 takes sports tracking to the next level with wrist-ECG and offline maps
Polar’s new wearable might be the best mid-range sports watch yet
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple’s planning a Halloween spooktacular, reveals insider
Darkness falls across the land, the M4 Macs are close to hand
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE could be the king of foldables for one good reason
And the other rumours are looking good too...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitors have hit rock bottom prices for Prime Day
49-inch, 240Hz and a 1000R curved display will make your games look incredible
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung phone owners will have to wait longer for Android 15 – until the Samsung Galaxy S25, in fact
It looks like it will be worth the wait though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit proves it's what's inside that really counts
It looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t going to change all that much – or is it?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is superthin, OLED and comes with a surprise keyboard addition
Samsung's first Chromebook Plus is built to shine
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders start early, before it's even launched
Samsung accidentally reveals its next affordable flagship phone itself
By Chris Hall Published
-
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case shows a shift back to the mundane
Samsung's next flagship might not be quite so unique.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival could come with a neat charging case
Samsung might be cooking something up
By Max Freeman-Mills Published