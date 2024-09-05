Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 adds Galaxy AI features to CoPilot+ PC

Quick Summary
Samsung has unveiled a bunch of new devices at IFA, including the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360.
It has the latest AI features from Microsoft Copilot, and more.
Samsung has launched a new generation of its Galaxy Book laptops by unveiling the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, which has a couple of additions at the end of its name to underline the fact it's a really premium machine.
Like many of the best laptops, this is designed to be used in whatever way you like, so it has a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen all the way back to act more like a tablet if you prefer. It's also running Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) to bring bleeding-edge speeds to the table.
Being a new Windows machine, though, it's also joining the AI wave by bringing CoPilot+ PC features and that all-important new keyboard button, so those looking forward to getting some AI tools will not find it lacking. Samsung says it has over 300 AI-accelerated tasks that it can complete across 100+ apps.
If you have a Galaxy phone you'll be able to easily link it to your Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 for integrated use, too, while a multi-touch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display means that everything should look vibrant and sharp whatever you're doing. It'll also have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth playback and gaming when you want it.
The laptop will come with an S Pen in the box, as well, so that your touchscreen use is fully unlocked and powerful right from the get-go, while improved speakers will now be Dolby Atmos-compatible.
Samsung hasn't detailed every part of its pricing in its announcement, but the laptop should be available to pre-order directly later today starting at £1,699 in the UK (US and Australian prices are yet to be revealed). We won't have to wait long though to discover how expensive the machine could be at a higher spec.
We'd expect there to be a few options on how to spec it out, too, which should impact this further.
It'll start shipping on 24 September, so if you're keen to pre-order you'll have a three-week wait before getting your hands on the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 – and before you get a chance to see just how useful its AI smarts really are.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
