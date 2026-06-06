Finally, a way to split the bill digitally that just works – could get rid of restaurant anxiety

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly working on an iOS 27 feature that can scan a receipt, split the bill automatically and send payment requests through Apple Cash. If it launches, it could remove one of the most awkward parts of group meals to become one of Apple's most useful upgrades.

Splitting a restaurant bill could finally become painless if a new Apple Wallet feature arrives as expected in iOS 27.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on a tool that can scan a receipt, work out who owes what and send payment requests automatically using Apple Cash. It could end up being one of the most useful iPhone upgrades yet.

The feature is expected to live inside Apple Wallet. You would simply take a photo of a receipt, the software then identifies items and assigns them to different people before calculating exactly what everyone owes.

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If it works as claimed, it could put an end to the post-meal maths session that seems to follow every group dinner.

Plenty of apps have tried to solve this problem already. Most still require us to manually enter costs or convince everyone involved to download the same app. Apple's advantage, Wallet is already on millions of iPhones.

The feature is also reportedly tied to Apple Cash, allowing payment requests to be sent automatically once the bill has been divided up. No more trying to remember who ordered the extra round of drinks then.

Apple Watch could be getting this upgrade too. The report claims payment approvals may be handled directly from the smartwatch, while Messages integration could make it easier to send and manage requests between friends.

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There is one potential catch. Apple Cash is currently only available in the US, so it's not yet clear how the feature might work in other areas including the UK. Apple could expand Apple Cash, adapt the feature for other payment systems or limit some functionality outside the US.

With WWDC just around the corner, we may not have long to wait to find out if this rumoured feature makes the final cut. And if it does, splitting the bill could finally stop being the worst part of eating out with friends.