Sony's new earbuds look like 5-star in-ears – and borrow a key Nothing design feature

Quick Summary The Sony WF-C710N, which update the WF-C700N model, are affordable earbuds with higher-end feature aspirations. Touch-controls, multi-device connectivity, upgraded active noise-cancelling (ANC) and up to 40 hours of battery life lead the charge. In addition to classic Black and White finishes, there's a new Pink option and, for the first time in Sony's portfolio, a 'Glass Blue' option – which takes a leaf out of Nothing's playbook in delivering a translucent design, so you can see the components within.

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones – specifically the best earbuds – then Sony is inevitably a name that you'll see at the top of many buying advice guides. With its 'WF' range delivering so strongly, that's no surprise – and I'm in agreement.

But you don't have to spend a fortune for a great buy, with Sony's latest in-ear offering, the WF-C710N, available at the end of this March for a welcome £100 (US and Australian pricing I'm waiting on confirmation). Yet these earbuds, which update the previous WF-C700N model, deliver a mega features list.

Nothing to see here

But before I get to that, there's a major new design addition that certainly won't go unnoticed. Called 'Glass Blue', this translucent finish – the first I've seen from Sony like this – clearly takes a leaf out of Nothing's playbook.

The Nothing Ear (1), which was that company's first-ever product release, back in 2021, came with a distinctive transparent plastic finish. Sony's take is different, of course, with a subtle blue smoke slightly masking the visual clarity – but you can still see into the buds and the charging case, which is fun.

Don't fancy the sound of that? Fret not! The WF-C710 also come in classic Black and White finishes, plus there's a new Pink addition for this generation. I think the classics look the best, personally, but each to their own.

Sony WF-C710N features mega-list

Now to that key features list! With active noise-cancelling (ANC) now taking benefit of the upgraded two microphones per earbud, the WF-C710N promise to deliver an even better escape from the outside world's ambient sounds.

The app, Sound Connect, will also offer equalisation pre-sets for an easy-to-use selection of your sound preferences. And you can connect the earbuds to multiple devices, thanks to multi-point connectivity, as part of Bluetooth 5.3.

Sony includes its DSEE – that's 'digital sound enhancement engine' – for upscaling audio, to squeeze the best quality into your ears. It's not top-tier in every regard, as this is the base DSEE, not the Extreme version, and there's no proprietary LDAC codec support either (but, for the audio nerds among us, SBC and AAC are supported).

Bossing battery life

That's not all: the Sony WF-C710N also significantly upgraded their battery life. With 'up to 40 hours' now part and parcel of the offering – that includes the charges in the case – the earbuds can deliver 12 hours per charge.

There's no wireless charging or anything fancy like that, but Sony does suggest that a 5-minute charge at the plug will provide a whole hour of playback. Which is twice as speedy as the earlier C700N model.

Sealing the deal is IPX4 protection, meaning full splash protection in any direction, so ideal for running in the rain without worry. And with those neat touch-based controls you can summon Google Gemini to ask queries, without pushing the buds into your ears – as with the earlier button-based C700N.

All this for £100? Sounds like a bargain to me. Much as I can always recommend Sony's 5-star WF-1000XM4, if you're looking for more affordable in-ears then Sony's latest look super. Whether the Nothing-style Glass Blue is to your tastes, however... well, that's for you to decide!