How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and what to expect

Nintendo Direct presentations are always well worth a watch, but none more so that the one coming up in April.

That's because, after dropping its teaser trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, the next Direct will be dedicated to the next-gen console and, hopefully, the exclusive games we can expect to see launch alongside it.

Who knows, we might even find out a full release date.

Here then is when you can watch the next Nintendo Direct live, plus a few notes on what we think you can expect.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct be streamed?

The most exciting Nintendo Direct in years will be streamed online on 2 April 2025.

There are few other details for now – even the time it starts is yet to be revealed. However, the presentation traditionally kicks off at 3pm in the UK / 10am on the US East Coast and we'd be very surprised if that wasn't the case again.

If correct, here are those times for different regions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US West Coast: 07:00 PDT

07:00 PDT US East Coast: 10:00 EDT

10:00 EDT UK: 15:00 BST

15:00 BST Central Europe: 16:00 CEST

16:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST

19:30 IST China (Beijing): 22:00 CST

22:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST

23:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 23:00 KST

23:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 01:00 AEDT (3 April)

How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live

We hope to host the full Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, it'll undoubtedly be available on the YouTube channels for Nintendo of America and Nintendo UK.

What to expect during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

It's hard to say exactly what Nintendo has up its sleeve, but considering the first look trailer runs for little over two minutes and barely gives anything away, it's likely we'll find out pretty much everything during the next Direct.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

We should find out how the new Joy-Cons attach to the console, for example, with magnets most commonly rumoured. We should also find out the specifications, including the actual size of the display – speculation has suggested between 8- and 8.4-inches.

Perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated aspect though will be the games. It has been confirmed that the Switch 2 will work with the majority of existing Switch titles, but it'll also have its own exclusive games. And so far we've only see a version of Mario Kart running on the new machine (in the trailer).

As for a release date, Nintendo is hosting experiences around the globe where fans can preview the new console, and as they finish at the start of June, it's likely the Switch 2 will hit stores soon after. That suggests a summer launch, but we'll surely find out more soon.