How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and what to expect

Nintendo Direct presentations are always well worth a watch, but none more so that the one coming up in April.
That's because, after dropping its teaser trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, the next Direct will be dedicated to the next-gen console and, hopefully, the exclusive games we can expect to see launch alongside it.
Who knows, we might even find out a full release date.
Here then is when you can watch the next Nintendo Direct live, plus a few notes on what we think you can expect.
When will the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct be streamed?
The most exciting Nintendo Direct in years will be streamed online on 2 April 2025.
There are few other details for now – even the time it starts is yet to be revealed. However, the presentation traditionally kicks off at 3pm in the UK / 10am on the US East Coast and we'd be very surprised if that wasn't the case again.
If correct, here are those times for different regions.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- US West Coast: 07:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 10:00 EDT
- UK: 15:00 BST
- Central Europe: 16:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 22:00 CST
- Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST
- South Korea (Seoul): 23:00 KST
- Australia (Sydney): 01:00 AEDT (3 April)
How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live
We hope to host the full Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event right here on T3 closer the time.
Alternatively, it'll undoubtedly be available on the YouTube channels for Nintendo of America and Nintendo UK.
What to expect during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
It's hard to say exactly what Nintendo has up its sleeve, but considering the first look trailer runs for little over two minutes and barely gives anything away, it's likely we'll find out pretty much everything during the next Direct.
We should find out how the new Joy-Cons attach to the console, for example, with magnets most commonly rumoured. We should also find out the specifications, including the actual size of the display – speculation has suggested between 8- and 8.4-inches.
Perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated aspect though will be the games. It has been confirmed that the Switch 2 will work with the majority of existing Switch titles, but it'll also have its own exclusive games. And so far we've only see a version of Mario Kart running on the new machine (in the trailer).
As for a release date, Nintendo is hosting experiences around the globe where fans can preview the new console, and as they finish at the start of June, it's likely the Switch 2 will hit stores soon after. That suggests a summer launch, but we'll surely find out more soon.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
A fitness expert says you only need this three minute mobility routine to improve your posture – so I tried it
Was three minutes really enough to ease stiffness in my shoulders, neck and hips?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
These open-ear headphones could light up your life (and your ears)
Samsung isn't the only tech firm that wants to illuminate your lugs
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 official – and here's when you can see the games too
Nintendo has finally announced its worst kept secret
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo's crazy smart alarm clock will soon be on general sale
The playful Alarmo clock is ending online exclusivity to land in a store near you
By John McCann Published
-
Full Nintendo Switch 2 announcement could be just days away
Reliable industry expert claims the Switch 2 will be unveiled later this week.
By Rik Henderson Published
-
We've seen the Switch 2 in too much detail – its reveal needs to be amazing
Nintendo's staying above the noise, but we need some big news
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on photos appear online, as case maker shows dummy unit at CES
A Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit has appeared in the flesh
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons leak in most revealing photos yet
The serial number shown confirmed to be a valid Nintendo code
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Super exciting Nintendo Switch 2 feature seemingly confirmed by patent
Super sampling is a shoo-in for the Switch successor
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 could end the console wars forever, claim experts
Either Sony or Microsoft could be forced to withdraw
By Rik Henderson Published