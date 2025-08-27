3 best PS5 RPGs that aren't Cyberpunk 2077

It might have gotten off to a rocky start, but Cyberpunk 2077 (along with its Phantom Liberty expansion) has blossomed into one of the finest RPG experiences you can have on your PS5. But it isn’t for everyone, and if you’ve already seen everything Night City has to offer, you might be looking for another game to sink 10s of hours into.

That’s where this list comes in. Here are three of the best PS5 RPGs that aren’t Cyberpunk 2077.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The second part of Square Enix’s ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy can be a bit of a bloated, unwieldy beast at times, and its shift to an open-world structure merely amplified some of the genre’s most tedious tropes. But Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is still a phenomenal RPG that reinvents one of the most important games in the history of the genre for a modern audience.

The static pre-rendered backgrounds from the 1997 PlayStation game are now expansive and stunningly detailed locations that are a joy to explore, whether you were there in the ‘90s or not.

The real-time combat system is ridiculously fun, with even more focus on synergising attacks with other party members, while the slightly dizzying amount of mini-games means you can have a completely different experience every time you turn the game on.

Opinion is split on the direction the story is heading in, especially if you’re aware of the original game’s most iconic plot points, but you’ll be very glad you’re along for the ride.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

“One of the best PS5 RPGs is a decade-old PS4 game?” is a question you might be asking. And the answer is yes, but there’s more to it than that.

The Witcher 3 remains one of the greatest RPGs of all time, with arguably unrivalled world-building, characters and quest design, even 10 years later.

Even the most minor side quest in this game can enrich your understanding of both the titular monster hunter protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, and the war-torn kingdom he calls home.

Whether you’re slaying monsters, playing Gwent or merrily romancing your way around the enormous open–world map, The Witcher 3 remains the gold standard of Western RPGs. Back in 2022, CD Projekt released a next-gen update for its award-guzzling epic, which allows it to consistently hit 60fps on PS5 while still looking amazing.

And other than on a high-end PC, that’s the best way to play the game today. Plus, with a sequel on the way, there’s never been a better time to spare a quick 200 hours.

Baldur’s Gate 3

A lot of games call themselves RPGs, but there aren’t many that remove all guardrails and let you truly roleplay in any wait you see fit. And if player freedom is what you seek, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the next game you should play.

Larian’s mind-bogglingly accommodating and reactive RPG is based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game, and while having some D&D experience might make it a bit easier to get your head around all the game’s systems and combat encounters in the early hours, it’s not required. Your adventure through the Forgotten Realms will be unforgettable even if you’ve never rolled a dice in your life.

Larian’s superbly written cast of characters is as compelling and believable as you’ll find in any other RPG, and every decision you make as you meet them matters.

Every scenario in the game can be approached differently too, depending on the sort of character you’re playing as, and the way the game somehow always manages to bend to your will is what makes it truly memorable.

The hardcore turn-based combat can be punishing, and playing an RPG so deeply rooted in PC gaming culture on your PS5 takes some getting used to, but get over the humps and you’ll be endlessly rewarded for it.