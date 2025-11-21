Today's the day! PlayStation 5 Pro cuts £90 off price in official sale

You've probably already spotted that the best Black Friday deals are now well underway – with today (21 November) being 'Fake Friday', one week prior to Black Friday proper (on the 28 November).

That date is irrelevant in 2025, though, as Sony PlayStation has cooked up its own special treat in the form of PS5 discounts on the official store – with the PS5 Pro, in particular, getting the largest discount of them all.

Check out the PS5 Pro deal on PlayStation Store

I'm sure that plenty of other retailers will match this, so I'll be scouring throughout today to see if any of them – such as Amazon's best Black Friday deals – are able to beat it. It'd be quite something to see the PS5 Pro for under the £600 mark!

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £609.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

Personally, I still don't own the Pro version of Sony's console, but have long been tempted to buy one – which I said during Prime Day, and during the summer, and I just seem to keep on saying it.

Like for many people, it's the price tag that's the biggest hurdle to purchase. So for such a big cut to happen this Black Friday is certainly a step in the right direction – although I do wish Sony would offer interest-free credit (there is a £17.99/month leasing option, mind, which might make sense for some).

Sony's top-tier console has gone from strength to strength in recent times, especially following the release of Ghost of Yotei, yet another game that's been heralded as a masterpiece for Sony's platform. There are plenty more exclusive titles to get your teeth into, too.

While the PS5 Pro doesn't come with a disc drive – you can buy one separately – if you already own the base PS5 console, and were to upgrade, then you can pull your library of games over to the more powerful console. There's no compatibility complexity.

I can barely believe that the PS5 Pro has been out for over a year and two months already. Upon launch, it was almost impossible to buy, as demand was so high, but now you can not only get hold of one – you can do so for less cash, thanks to Sony's official deal. Get at it!