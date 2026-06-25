The drone I recommend to beginner pilots is down to its lowest ever price – plus 5 more DJI deals I'd buy as a drone expert

Who doesn't like a cheap DJI drone deal? I sure do. As someone who spends more hours a day thinking and writing about the brand than I'd like to admit, it's always nice to stumble upon a good offer on DJI drones.

Sadly, this Prime Day, I can't say I've seen loads of excellent discounts on the Chinese electronics giant's products, apart from the cheapest ever deal on the Mini 4K Fly More Combo for just under £200.

But! There are DJI drone deals that are worth looking at, a few of them, anyway. The selfie drone Flip is also the cheapest ever, but I know some pilots take it as a bit of a toy drone (it really isn't, by the way).

Speaking of selfie/toy drones, the Neo is pretty cheap at the moment and an excellent choice for younger pilots and beginners alike. The camera performance is on point, and it weighs half as much as the Mini 5 Pro and has propeller guards, making it a lot safer to manoeuvre the dinky drone.

If you want something a bit more serious, the Mini 5 Pro is a tad cheaper than usual. It's an amazing drone with LiDAR and a beautifully-balanced camera. If you need something even more serious (?), the Mavic 4 Pro Creator Combo Drone is £150 cheaper than usual (still over £3,000, though),

Best DJI drone Prime Day sales (UK)