Forget Logitech and Razer, the YoloCam S7 is the Rolls Royce of webcams – especially with its new Micro Four Thirds lens

Quick Summary YoloLiv is taking webcams to a whole new level with its pro-level camera for content creators and streamers. The YoloCam S7 has now been matched with the brand's first dedicated Micro Four Thirds Lens.

YoloLiv is a relative newcomer in the world of webcams for content creators, especially in comparison with heavyweights like Logitech and Razer, but the two cameras launched in the second half of last year are already making waves.

There's the reasonably priced YoloCam S3, with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and 4K30 / 1080/60 capture, and the flagship YoloCam S7 with a Sony IMX 4/3-inch sensor and interchangeable lens system.

Save £103 YoloLiv YoloCam S7: was £833 now £730 at Amazon This high-end webcam / pro-streaming camera comes with a 4/3-inch Sony IMX sensor and accepts interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lenses. It's plug and play, needing just a UWB-C connection to get up and running.

The latter is compatible with Panasonic Lumix lenses, among others, but now the brand has introduced its own Micro Four Thirds Lens to offer the complete pro-streaming package.

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The YoloCam S7 looks similar to a compact system camera, but without a rear screen. It is designed for high quality streaming and therefore connects to PC or Mac via a single USB-C cable.

It sports its own real-time autofocus functionality, supports HDMI out, and can stream/capture in up to 4K/60fps. It is also HDR enabled and is fully plug and play.

The new YoloLiv Micro Four Thirds Lens has a focal length of 18mm, with an f1.4 aperture.

It adopts a seven-element in seven groups optical structure, with a nano multi-layer coasting process, and there's a manual focus ring on board too, to ensure you can adjust the scene exactly as you'd like. You can also attach separate 46mm filters.

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The YoloCam S27 is usually priced at $899 / £833, but you can buy it from multiple retailers on sale right now, like Amazon where it's £730 in the UK.

The M43 Lens will be available from the end of March/early April for $299 (around £259).

If you like the sound of YoloLiv's content creation products, it's also worth checking out the YoloCam S3. I've been using one myself for a while, with a full review coming up soon. That's priced at a more budget-friendly £209 on Amazon UK, $199 in the US