My favourite Sonos speaker is £132 off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sales have landed at last, and there are some superb deals to be had across tech, from smartwatches to some of the best Bluetooth speakers around.

Speaking of the latter, it might have taken Sonos a while to offer Bluetooth speakers alongside its excellent multi-room offerings, but when it finally did, it really delivered. The Sonos Move 2 is both a fantastic Sonos speaker and a Bluetooth speaker, and it currently has £132 off.

Save £132 Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £317 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 is a superb speaker, offering multi-room capabilities with the Sonos system when on Wi-Fi, whilst also delivering powerful and garden-filling audio when in Bluetooth mode. At £132 off, this is a fantastic deal for a fantastic speaker.

Now, we will be honest, it's not the cheapest this speaker has ever been based on CamelCamelCamel's price tracking history, but it's less than £2 more expensive than that price at £317 and it's still a huge discount over its £449 RRP.

I own a lot of Sonos speakers – there's near enough one in every room, but the Sonos Move 2 is my favourite. It offers excellent sound performance that's more than enough to fill the downstairs of my home, but the integrated handle on the back means I can easily move it around too.

I use it most weekends in the summer for garden BBQs (when the weather is playing ball), but it doubles up as a great Sonos speaker when inside and on Wi-Fi too, offering the best of both worlds. It has a 24-hour battery life when it's not sitting on its charging base, and it has Alexa built in so you can use it to control any smart home devices when it's on your Wi-Fi network.

It features automatic Trueplay tuning too so if you do pick it up and bring it outside, it will adjust the sound performance according to its environment, ensuring whatever you are listening to sounds great.

I'd more than happily recommend the Sonos Move 2 at full price based on its design, multitude of features and sound performance, but with £132 off, this is a deal you definitely shouldn't miss, especially if you're a current Sonos user or looking for a great starting point into the system.