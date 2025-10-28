Black Friday isn't here yet, but JBL's 5-star speaker just dropped to an all-time price low

We're knocking on the door of November already, which, in addition to payday deals and spooktacular Halloween fun, means one other thing: the Black Friday sales are coming!

Perhaps they've already arrived early doors, though, as I've just spied a 5-star deal on a 5-star JBL speaker that we reviewed earlier this year and loved. And it's never been cheaper – not even during the Amazon Big Deal Days sales.

Check out the JBL Charge 6 deal at Sevenoaks Sound

This is one of those rare deals, however, where the price you see up front doesn't reflect what you'll actually pay – as you'll need to use a discount code (see below) in your basket, which is what takes this rugged speaker to its lowest price point ever.

Save £30 JBL Charge 6: was £169 now £139 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Using the code GDSAVE30 at checkout will cut this rugged and portable Bluetooth speaker's price by £30 – undercutting Amazon and other major retailers' asking prices. Indeed, it's never been cheaper than this – making it a steal of a 5-star deal.

In our JBL Charge 6 review we called the speaker out as "setting the standard for portable speakers in 2025," marking it as among the best Bluetooth speakers of the year.

I've dug into price comparison site, CamelCamelCamel, to verify – and the Sevenoaks Sound deal puts it under the lowest previous price that even Amazon offered during its last sale.

I've scoured other shopping sites using Google Shopping, too, and can't see a legitimate sale of a new device for anything less than this sale price.

I use the Charge 6 as my daily driver for my indoor cycling sessions on Zwift, so know the speaker inside out – and can thoroughly recommend it. It delivers big bass despite not being huge.

Although we're heading into winter here in the UK – so no beachside sun, like in the lead picture of this article – the water-resistant and drop-proof nature of the Charge 6 means it's versatile, whatever the weather. Ideal for autumnal camping, perhaps, or whatever your outdoor hobby happens to be.

And now it's this good value, I suspect that waiting for Black Friday proper won't deliver this JBL for any less cash. So before the sun dips any earlier each day, why not reward yourself this payday with a new and brilliant portable Bluetooth speaker?