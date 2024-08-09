Instagram gets a great free upgrade that photo lovers will enjoy most

Quick Summary Instagram just got a significant free upgrade which snap-happy users will love. That ups the limit on carousels, allowing you to share even more.

When most of us think of social media, Instagram is likely the first thing you think of. While Facebook has legacy on its side, and TikTok is the young pup on the scene, Instagram probably has the broadest mix of appeal and longevity.

One of the biggest gripes most have about the platform is the posting limit. A carousel of images and videos can only include ten items.

That's often not quite enough for the snap happy among us, who will still spend a painstaking amount of time culling images down to a perfect ten-shot reel. Well, that's a thing of the past, now, as the brand is upping that limit.

Users will now be able to share up to 20 items per carousel, doubling the previous capacity. That's going to be great news for many users, who will now be able to share more of their favourite images without fear of hitting the limit.

It could also put an end to the trend of posting two or three different round-ups of the same trip or event. Where that had been a necessity for many thanks to the previously imposed limit, it may now be a thing of the past.

So, is it worthwhile? Well, that remains to be seen. Personally, I'm quite reserved on the platform, rarely posting anything even close to the current limit. With that being said, I can certainly see the appeal – users with a lot to share will love this.

While I'll likely never need to share 20 images in one go, having that option is a great backup for getting all of the good stuff out in a single post. If I only need to use it once, it will still be a handy thing to have – and there's not really any downside.

The update is already showing live for some users right now. The feature will roll out to every user, though some will have to wait a little longer as part of a phased rollout. At the time of writing, the update has reached my personal phone. When you try to add multiple images, a pop-up tells you about the new feature.