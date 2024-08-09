Instagram gets a great free upgrade that photo lovers will enjoy most

Quick Summary
Instagram just got a significant free upgrade which snap-happy users will love.
That ups the limit on carousels, allowing you to share even more.
When most of us think of social media, Instagram is likely the first thing you think of. While Facebook has legacy on its side, and TikTok is the young pup on the scene, Instagram probably has the broadest mix of appeal and longevity.
One of the biggest gripes most have about the platform is the posting limit. A carousel of images and videos can only include ten items.
That's often not quite enough for the snap happy among us, who will still spend a painstaking amount of time culling images down to a perfect ten-shot reel. Well, that's a thing of the past, now, as the brand is upping that limit.
Users will now be able to share up to 20 items per carousel, doubling the previous capacity. That's going to be great news for many users, who will now be able to share more of their favourite images without fear of hitting the limit.
It could also put an end to the trend of posting two or three different round-ups of the same trip or event. Where that had been a necessity for many thanks to the previously imposed limit, it may now be a thing of the past.
So, is it worthwhile? Well, that remains to be seen. Personally, I'm quite reserved on the platform, rarely posting anything even close to the current limit. With that being said, I can certainly see the appeal – users with a lot to share will love this.
While I'll likely never need to share 20 images in one go, having that option is a great backup for getting all of the good stuff out in a single post. If I only need to use it once, it will still be a handy thing to have – and there's not really any downside.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The update is already showing live for some users right now. The feature will roll out to every user, though some will have to wait a little longer as part of a phased rollout. At the time of writing, the update has reached my personal phone. When you try to add multiple images, a pop-up tells you about the new feature.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
M4 Mac Mini tipped to be Apple’s tiniest computer ever
The next Mac mini is "an iPad Pro in a small box", insiders claim
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
EZVIZ’s new robot vacuum-mop doubles as a security camera
EZVIZ launches the RS20 Pro, its smartest robot vacuum-mop yet
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
How to play Instagram's hidden Pong game
Instagram has a new game you can play, entirely in its app
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge free Instagram upgrade adds a host of new features
Makes messaging more intuitive
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Instagram users just got this great free upgrade
You don't need to reach for your phone to get a great Instagram experience any more
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Instagram backpedals on its controversial change, for now
Instagram puts a temporary pause on changes until the PR storm blows over
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your Facebook and Instagram feeds are about to get even messier
People aren't happy about Facebook and Instagram trying to copy TikTok, and it's unlikely to change anytime soon
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Instagram’s new interface is so bad I’m agreeing with a Kardashian
Meta's battle against TikTok runs the risk of ruining one of the best social media apps
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Instagram users are getting this great free upgrade on iPhone and Android today
It's now even easier to highlight the Instagram posts and Reels you want other people to see
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
TAG Heuer Connected (2020) review: a truly luxurious sports-tracking smartwatch
With an always-on screen and new sports-tracking features, this is TAG Heuer's finest Connected smartwatch to date
By Spencer Hart Published