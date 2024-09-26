Google Maps is getting a free upgrade to help users spot companies with fake reviews

Quick Summary Google Maps is getting a neat UI change which should help users to spot fake reviews. It's set to place a badge on suspected listings to bring them to the attention of users.

Google Maps is getting a neat new feature to help combat the wealth of fake reviews on its platform. That will see businesses which have had reviews deemed fake and removed from the site, display a badge to notify users.

The new feature was spotted on Twitter by a user in the UK. That shows a banner which reads, "Suspected fake reviews were recently removed from this place."

However, reports suggest that the feature is set to roll out to other markets in the near future. It comes as the brand look to crackdown on the spate of fake reviews on the site.

The brand has had a focus on fighting these reviews for a while, with a reporting system implemented to let users take direct action. The fake reviews can either be used to improve the image of a company, or to attempt to defame a brand.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the warning flag is also indicative of some limitations for the brand. The profile will be unable to publish any new reviews for a certain time, and may have other reviews and ratings unpublished.

Personally, I think this is a great addition to the app. I spend a lot of time travelling, and often find myself in an unfamiliar city on the hunt for a good coffee or a spot of breakfast.

When in unfamiliar surroundings, Google Maps is a crucial tool for separating the wheat from the chaff. Of course, that can only be true for as long as the review content posted there can be considered accurate.

I suspect that's a big part of the reason why Google have made this push. With rival apps like Apple Maps growing in popularity and improving all the time, what once was something of a monopoly is slowly turning into a more competitive market.