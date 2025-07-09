This Sonos deal made me consider selling my hi-fi speakers

Is there a soundbar maker more solid than Sonos? All its gear sounds and looks great, and this latest Sonos Arc deal will massively upgrade your TV sound without massively clearing out your savings.

This Prime Day deal is seriously making me consider ditching my ancient floor standers in favour of some much-needed audio-visual Feng Shui.

There’s just one piece of bad news. You can only get the Sonos Arc soundbar in white at £529, representing a £270 reduction off the original RRP or, more realistically, closer to £170 off or around £40 off Amazon’s best previous price we've found. The black version of the Arc is listed at a £774, which we do not recommend right now.

Sonos Arc: was £799 now £529.01 at Amazon An oldie but a goodie, this former flagship Sonos soundbar will serve you right for many years to come. As long as the white finish will suit your living room, anyway.

One thing to bear in mind is that this is one of Sonos’s older speakers. It was the flagship soundbar from 2020, replacing the classic and beloved Playbar.

Sonos quietly began discontinuing the Arc earlier this year in favour of the much more expensive (than this deal, anyway) Arc Ultra. But these speakers age pretty slowly, and Sonos has previously said it will support its units for five years after they go off sale, although it has gone far beyond that for some of its products.

With those warnings out of the way, we love the Sonos Arc. It earned a 4-star review, and the criticisms included that the subwoofer add-on is pricey. But you can pick up one of those discounted during Prime Day, too, if you like.

It also sounds far more substantial than the smaller Sonos Ray, and supports Atmos content.

How does a Sonos Arc connect to your TV? The ideal way is to use your TV’s ARC or eARC port. This is an HDMI, but one with the ability to send audio over the cable. ARC stands for Audio Return Channel.

There’s no simpler way to get your TV hooked up to a soundbar. And you don’t actually have any other options with the Sonos Arc, as there’s no optical or phono input.

You can use the Arc like any other Sonos speaker, too, though, connecting to services like Spotify wirelessly, using your phone.