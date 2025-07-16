This Samsung gaming monitor deal is perfect for any type of player

Prime Day might have wrapped up at the end of last week, but there are still more bargains floating around than you might expect right now. Various sites and brands have summer sales on, and I've just found a bit of a doozy for anyone looking to upgrade to a new gaming monitor.

Samsung has slashed over £100 off its excellent curved G6 27-inch monitor, taking it from £365 down to just £249, which is a distinctly mid-range price for a monitor that packs in a huge range of features.

Samsung Odyssey G6 27-inch: was £365 now £249 at Samsung UK This is a pretty perfect gaming monitor for just £250, with a gorgeous aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and the all-important inclusion of HDMI 2.1 to make it great for console gaming as well as PC.

The curvature on the Odyssey G6 is actually relatively subtle (certainly in comparison to some ultrawides you'll find on the market), which makes it a great choice for someone looking to use one monitor to both game and work during the day. Home offices do need screens too, after all.

Crucially, though, its display specs are excellent. The resolution here is QHD (2,560 x 1,440), so it's not for those people looking to push to full 4K, but in pretty much every other way you're getting stunning specs. Its 240Hz panel has superb responsiveness, so if you play games at a high level you should find that it keeps up with you perfectly.

Plus, it has a really nice control system for changing your settings, and a bunch of built-in apps including streaming options, in case you want to use the monitor when your PC is actually turned off.

I always look for monitors that include HDMI 2.1, since that spec is now pretty much needed for the best gaming features on consoles, and the Odyssey G6 ticks that all-important box, too. You can get it direct from Samsung in the deal box up above, but the same price is on Amazon, too, in case you prefer its delivery options.