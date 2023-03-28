Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II is a new kind of telescope. Let’s get straight to it – it’s one of the best telescopes (opens in new tab) around, particularly if you love the idea of sitting inside while a telescope sends real-time deep-sky images straight to your smartphone. A 4.5-inch reflector telescope (here's an explainer of the different telescope types (opens in new tab)), it does away with an eyepiece in favour of an image sensor.

It may sound advanced, but it’s so easy to use – and performs so well under light-polluted urban skies – that it ranks as one of the best telescopes for beginners (opens in new tab) both with deep sky objects and, now, planets. Throw in the chance to take observations for NASA scientists wanting to crowdsource observations of exoplanets, asteroids and comets and this is one seriously impressive light bucket. Could the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II change amateur astronomy forever? It sure could – and it’s the most affordable smart telescope yet.

Today's best Unistellar eVscope eQuinox 2 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II smart telescope: specifications

Optical design: Reflector

Reflector Objective lens diameter: 4.5”/114mm

4.5”/114mm Focal length: 17.7”/450mm

17.7”/450mm Focal ratio: f/4

f/4 Software supplied: Unistellar app

Unistellar app Optical tube length: 65cm

65cm Mount: Motorized alt-az

Motorized alt-az Tripod: Aluminium construction, adjustable

Aluminium construction, adjustable Weight: 19.8 lbs / 9kg including tripod

19.8 lbs / 9kg including tripod Storage capacity: 64 GB

64 GB Battery life: 11 hours

11 hours Connectivity: WiFi (10 devices can connect at once)

WiFi (10 devices can connect at once) Maximum magnitude: up to 18 in dark skies/under 16 in urban areas

up to 18 in dark skies/under 16 in urban areas Level: Beginner

Available to order (opens in new tab) since February 2023, the eVscope eQuinox II is designed by Marseille, France-based Unistellar and costs UK£2,199 / US$ / €2,499. That package does not include a backpack, which is one available from Unistellar for £329 / US$429 / €359.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II smart telescope: features and what's new

The eVscope eQuinox II isn’t much changed from its predecessor, but there are differences. It’s still a 4.5-inch/114mm reflector telescope, but this time there’s an upgraded Sony IMAX347 CMOS sensor, where the light is focused on instead of into an eyepiece. By attaching a smartphone or tablet to the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II it’s possible to see the data that hits that sensor, with its computer stacking short exposures in real-time to create an image that looks better the longer you leave the telescope pointing at the same object.

New for this version are planet mode and a wider field of view. The former makes it possible to see the likes of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn thanks to super-short exposures while the latter means it’s possible to capture more of large galaxies and star clusters such as the Andromeda galaxy and the Pleiades open cluster – both iconic sights in the night sky. There’s also a new app, which now includes a citizen science section. It’s possible to observe targets such as exoplanets, asteroids and comets and help scientists make discoveries and learn more about objects. Once you’ve signed up it’s very easy to scroll through a list of potential observations, have your telescope observe for, say, 20 minutes – some at a very specific time – then upload the raw data to NASA or SETI.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II smart telescope: set-up and use

Thanks to something called Autonomous Field Detection technology the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II is stupidly easy to use. Set up outside on its sturdy tripod the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II looks for stars – any stars, even faint ones – and matches them to its vast database of over 37 million stars. It almost never fails and within about a minute of switching it on it’s ready to make observations. That is not how most telescopes work, instead requiring lengthy alignments with bright stars. That said, it’s worth first pointing the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox 2 at a bright star to get a sharp focus, something that must be done manually.

With a smartphone or tablet attached to the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II’s own WiFi network and the Unistellar app downloaded it’s possible to choose from 5,000 nebulae, galaxies and planets. However, the app makes it easy to choose, putting bright and well-placed objects at the top of the list. Tap on one and the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II slews to it and begins taking a series of short exposures. All you do then is sit back and wait for the image to improve. For example, a stack of images from about five minutes of observations will give you a good impression of a galaxy, but leave it for an hour and you’ll see incredible detail in its dust lanes and spiral arms. Ditto for faint nebulae, some of which don’t reveal themselves for at least 30 minutes.

At any point, it’s possible to download the image to a smartphone or save a lossless 6.2 megapixel version to the telescope’s 64GB hard disk. Always detailed enough and often incredibly colourful, they’re streets ahead of what you’ll see through an optical telescope – particularly from a city – which is why smart telescopes like the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II look destined to change amateur astronomy forever.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II smart telescope: some alternatives to consider

If you’re set on a smart telescope then there are two others available. A smaller yeti similarly priced alternative is the Vaonis Vespera (opens in new tab), which is hugely enjoyable to use and more portable, though offers less detailed images. Meanwhile, the step-up Unistellar eVscope 2 (opens in new tab) offers more detailed images and a Nikon-made electronic OLED eyepiece, though physically it’s almost identical to the eVscope eQuinox II.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II smart telescope: overall verdict

If you’re set on a smart telescope to control with your smartphone then it’s the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II that will give you the most bang for your buck. Very easy to set up and use and with enjoyable images even when used in light-polluted cities, the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox II is a genuinely innovative telescope that could change how we observe the night sky forever.