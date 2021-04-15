Philips BodyGroom 7000 review: ‘double-ended’ trimmer with minimal irritation

If there’s one tech brand that knows what’s up when it comes to grooming, it’s Philips. The Dutch company has been cobbling innovative personal care appliances like shavers since the 1930s, so it’s hardly surprising it’s at the top of its game almost 100 years later.

One domain that has become bigger for Philips over the past decade or so is the male body grooming sector. Responding to the market trends of men who desire a more preened physique, the brand now boasts a whole range of hair removal tools, from the best body groomers to the best IPL machines.

Arguably, the star of the show is the company’s BodyGroom 7000, a shower-proof, dual-sided grooming gadget that touts a foil shaver on one end and a trimmer with a 5-length adjustable comb on the other. This integrated design not only helps save money as well as space in a travel bag, but makes it easier for the user to cut hair to the desired length without changing attachments.

While the idea is innovative in that it solves two problems in one, it’s only our duty to put the device through its paces to see if it’s really as good as Philips says it is. Here goes...

(Image credit: Future)

Philips Bodygroom 7000: Price And Availability

The Philips BodyGroom 7000 was originally introduced in 2010, however, it’s had many a redesign since then, which can prove quite confusing if you’re shopping on somewhere like Amazon as you’ll be presented with all the different models from over the years. Just make sure to look out for the latest edition (model BG7025/13), which was released in 2018 and has an RRP of £90. We believe this is the best one yet and can be found on other retail sites for around £70.

In the box, you get the trimmer, a charger and a somewhat disappointing drawstring travel pouch. Unlike previous iterations, there’s no charging cradle included here, which would have been nice - especially at this price.

(Image credit: Future)

Philips Bodygroom 7000 Review: Design

What sets the Philips BodyGroomer apart from competitors is its dual-sided design which means users can achieve closer, smoother shaves (ideal for areas like the back) with the foil shaver on one end and then maintain body hair (for pubic regions, for example) with the trimmer on the other. The trimmer has an adjustable integrated comb, which - at the press of a button - can be adjusted to accommodate trimming to five lengths of 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11mm. This versatility means you don’t need to buy two different trimmers and also makes it super handy for taking on your holibobs.

The BodyGroomer 7000’s brushed-aluminium design not only looks premium, but it feels sturdy and well made. With a completely waterproof design, the trimmer boasts an ergonomically shaped handle that flares at the ends and tapers towards the middle, making it easy to hold during operation. This is helped by a textured rubber insert on the top of the handle and on the power button underneath, which is especially handy for slippage when using in the shower.

Like all well-designed body groomers, the device works cordlessly. The only negative we came across design-wise was that the double-ended construction makes it less convenient when it comes to trimming in those hard-to-reach spots, as the larger foil end can often get in the way.

(Image credit: Future)

Philips Bodygroom 7000 Review: Performance

When it comes to buzzing the fuzz, the BodyGroom 7000 touts some impressive real-life performance.

First off, let's talk about the foil shaver end and its 4D Contour Following System, a feature that’s been engineered so it can flex in four directions. Philips says this gives you a closer shave with fewer passes and less pressure, minimising irritation and maximising results. It must be the reason why the BodyGroom 7000 is able to trim so closely, even in sensitive areas, without leaving you with any nicks or cuts. The hypoallergenic and micro-perforated foil helps here, too, as it means during shaving the hair only makes contact with the sharp, bi-directional trimming blades.

The trimmer end of the tool also works perfectly well. We would have liked the option to trim to 1 or 2mm rather than starting all the way at 3mm, but still - along with the foil end it provides a good balance of trimming options.

As for battery life, we found that the BodyGroom 7000 lasted for an average of around 80 minutes per charge thanks to a high-capacity, lithium-ion battery. This is plenty for some quick trims here and there if you’re going on a long weekend away and don’t want to take the charger, too.

Charging takes around an hour. A nice touch is the light on the groomer’s handle, which indicates the power and battery charge status.

(Image credit: Future)

Philips Bodygroom 7000 Review: Verdict

The Philips BodyGroom 7000 offers outstanding body shaving and trimming performance, making it one of the best body hair removal tools around. Its super premium 2-in-1 design means you have just about everything you need for manscaping or full-on shaving, in or out of the shower, all wrapped up in one device. All this, alongside an 80-minute battery life, it’s hard to fault and has earned a place in T3's best body groomer buying guide.

Liked this?