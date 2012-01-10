Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The smartphone-controlled Parrot AR Drone flying machine has had an upgrade. T3 took it to the skies at CES 2012 to see what's new and improved

Still incredibly fun and easy to fly with your iOS or Android smartphone, the second incarnation of the AR Drone - the Parrot AR Drone 2.0 - is fitted with cameras, offering a 720p recording of the world as you fly. Recording at 30fps, you can then upload the videos to YouTube. Why you'd want to do this we're not sure, but it's still pretty neat.

Parrot AR Drone 2.0: Apps

Download AR FreeFlight 2.0 from the App Store or Android Market and you can share your flight data - altitude, duration, location, speed - and recordings with other AR Drone users. No, we don't know many people who own them either, but it's nice to know the technology is available. You can then access the AR Drone Flight Academy to view how-to videos and locations for good flying.

Firmware updates are handled through the app with an icon lighting up on the Drone whenever one is available. Tap it to update over WiFi. There is also a games section of the app which promises lots of augmented reality games and chances to race against other users.

Parrot AR Drone 2.0: Verdict

The original was already the best flying gadget on the market, this one is even easier to control. If you're good enough you can even do somersaults. The extra social elements make it the must-have toy for 2012.



Parrot AR Drone 2.0 availability: Q2 of 2012

Parrot AR Drone 2.0 price: Around £200