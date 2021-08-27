Following on from the huge success of the Curve, over the past 12 months, Mahabis has reported a staggering 320% increase in 18-24-year-old customers, and 81% increase in 25-34-year-old consumers – all seeking indoor shoes. Obviously, this is mainly due to the pandemic and the fact that a lot of people are now working from home.

Their soft, woolly lining is perfect for cooler months, but what about Spring and Summer when people might still want house shoes, but don't want warm sweaty feet? Enter the Mahabis Breathe.

Just imagine coming home and taking off those heavy leather shoes or sweaty trainers, and slipping into an easy, breezy seasonal slipper. The feather-light mesh slipper has been specially designed for warmer months and hotter climates, and actually weighs less than the box it comes in!

making it super travel friendly, even if you’re not going far.

Mahabis Breathe review: design

The Mahabis Breathe are designed for one thing – breathability. The super-soft upper mesh is woven from natural cellulosic Tencel fibres – helping keep the feet feeling dry, fresh and aerated, without any rubbing or discomfort.

It really works, and I love wearing them around the house or in the garden, even on a hot day.

The lightweight nature of these slippers also makes them the ideal travel companions, as they won't add too much bulk to your suitcase.

Mahabis has injected the Breathe with summery colour palette including soft pastel peach and blue, gentle green, deep sky blue and brick red with neutral coloured soles.

Colour combinations include:

Jaipur Peach & Alta White

Torri Green & Sanddyn White

Alta White & Palawan Blue

Mykonos Blue & Alta White

Sedona Red & Sanddyn White

Skien Black & Alta White

Oland Navy & Alta White.

Of course, the signature Mahabis combination - light grey and yellow also makes an appearance.

(Image credit: Mahabis)

Mahabis Breathe review: comfort

The Mahabi Breathe features a natural cork footbed which contoured to your feet. It's the perfect material for bare feet as it's breathable, absorbent, and naturally cushioning for extra comfort.

Of course, these slippers aren't the most comfortable around as the cork bed isn't the softest material around, but the fact they fit snuggly around your feet like shoes does make them comfortable to walk in.

If you're looking for something more comfortable then you should check out our Mahabi Curve Mule review.

Mahabis Breathe review: durability

Because the Mahabis Breathe are so lightweight they do feel a little flimsy, although they do seem put together well enough. We'll see how they fare after prolonged use and update this review.

The sustainable EVA sole is made with 5% cornflower, so they are sturdy enough to be worn outside without worry. The cross-hatch tread design gives sufficient grip.

The Breathe slippers are machine washable at climate-friendly and life-extending 30C, so you can keep the lighter colours looking clean and fresh for longer.

(Image credit: Mahabis)

Mahabis Breathe review: verdict

The Mahabis Breathe slippers are super-lightweight and are ideal for warmer weather. Despite being light, they still feature a durable sole and eco-friendly materials. All-in-all, they're a very versatile indoor summer shoe with a comfort-driven contour design.

Of course, they're more expensive than many other slippers on the market, but we think they're worth that extra outlay if you're looking for something to get you through the warmer months.