Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator review: cheap air fryer does lots, very well

Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator review in a sentence: An accommodating 16 litre appliance that can fry, bake and roast. Plus, there’s a rotisserie!

Early editions of the air fryer were largely simplistic machines that would let you cook your chips quickly and more efficiently. There was also a nod towards healthier eating due to air fryers using less oil. You’ve only got to visit our best air fryers buying guide to get a flavour of the options on that front.

Now though, many air fryers don’t just cook your chips to crispy perfection, they’ll do all sorts. For example, a model like the new Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator will do more. Much more. As its all-encompassing title suggests, this appliance can cook a wide range of food in a variety of ways, but all within the space of one appliance. In some ways it’s similar to the Tower 10-in-1 model I reviewed recently.

If you’re looking to reducing your kitchen gadget count it might be a good bet as it amalgamates lots of cooking tasks into one single unit. Being able to fry and roast food is all good, but being able to bake as well as dehydrate things adds value. Does it do anything different to rivals out there? The rotisserie is a highlight, though it’s also not unique but there is a rotating mesh basket... Let’s take a look.

(Image credit: Innoteck)

Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator: price, availability and what is it?

The Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator has a UK RRP of £149.99 and can be purchased from Amazon or directly via the Innoteck website. This is a kitchen appliance that lets you cook all sorts of dishes using one of ten automatic programmes, or can be manually controlled if preferred. So it can tackle the likes of frying, baking and roasting, but also has the ability to bake and dehydrate, amongst other everyday cooking tasks.

Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator: Design and features



(Image credit: Innoteck)

If you’re looking for an appliance with a reasonably small footprint due to a small kitchen, limited countertop space or concerns about heat dissipation the Innoteck might not be an ideal choice. First up, it’s quite a chunky thing (35 wide x 43 long x 43 high in centimetres) and although its squarish shape fits into a space quite nicely, it does therefore take up room.

If you can find a home for it though the Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator looks the part. It’s finished mainly in white, with a black soft-touch control interface that sits above the front-loading, glass-fronted door. Innoteck might not be a household name in the same way as Philips, Tefal and Ninja are but the appliance has a design and build quality that is certainly impressive.

The one-touch control panel is where all of the main action happens. You get 10 presets: fries, fish, shrimp, steak, chicken, rotisserie, toasting, dehydration, baking and pizza. These are all shown as small icons on the panel, while temperature can be adjusted using the central chrome dial. There’s an LED display too, so you know exactly what’s going on, especially when it comes to remaining cooking time.

On a practical note, there is a selection of dishwasher-safe accessories in the box, which includes a rotating mesh basket for things like chips or nuggets, a couple of airflow racks, an oil tray that needs to be in the bottom of the unit all the time, along with a rotisserie plus spit and fork assembly. There’s a silicon oven mitt and cleaning brush, both of which are handy.

(Image credit: Innoteck)

Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator: Performance

The Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator comes with 1800 watts of power, which is okay and suitable for carrying out most if not all cooking tasks. Temperature can be controlled between 65-200°C for day-to-day chores while there’s the ability to switch from 30-80°C for dehydration purposes.

Naturally, the packaging informs you that the unit can cook everything and reduce the presence of fat by up to 99%, which seems to be the standard statement to make with any air fryer. In use, it is easy to see why manufacturers like to use this because machines like this do have a great way of showing just how much oil appears as a result of cooking meats.

The whole chicken is a classic example of this. We put one into the machine and called up the rotisserie feature. Over time the oil run off was considerable, even though it was a premium organic bird. This is always a good thing for me as I use the excess for stock in soups and broths. You can make gravy too, so it certainly doesn’t go to waste.

(Image credit: Innoteck)

The rotisserie feature is impressive, resulting in an evenly cooked chicken that was crispy on the outside while being lean and juicy on the inside. Setting it up isn’t too much of a faff either, although it’s a little more labour-intensive than just slapping your chicken in a pan. The upside is a more uniform and crispy end result.

The only downside of this process is the spitting and grease spots that fleck the inside of the unit. It will add to wipe down and clean up times, though your family will probably be glad you’ve made the effort because the chicken tasted great.

Elsewhere, the Innoteck tackles its other functions with ease and the power seems to be more than adequate, even if you’re pushing its 16-litre capacity to the max with lots of food inside. The other great feature about this machine is that rotating mesh basket. One of the annoying features of some air fryers is the need to take out the cooking container and shake or move the chips around for more even cooking.

The revolving basket does away with that. I found it works to great effect, with the trick being not to overload it. I’m looking forward to trying other things in it. Wings maybe?

I like the internal light, which lets you keep tabs on everything as it cooks. Having a window on the door at the front is a practical touch too, allowing you to observe without opening the door and losing valuable heat.

The air flow racks are mainly for dehydrating foods – one of the lesser-used functions but good if you fancy a stab at, say, vegetarian/healthy home-made crisps and snacks. I've had a go with apple, banana and apricots. The low-heat process removes the moisture leaving fruit and veg useful as a plate of healthy nibbles. It's a bit labour-intensive, but does work.

I found the same racks useful for plonking on slices of pizza. I also tried some part-baked bread rolls on these too, and the results were solid. Just keep your eyes on the heat and progress of things like this, to avoid overly browned edges. Heat distribution though, seemed very good across the modes.

Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator: Is it any good?



(Image credit: Innoteck)

Having a one-stop appliance like the Innoteck Air Fryer Oven With Rotisserie And Dehydrator is undeniably useful. In some ways it’s easy to use this as a replacement for your standard oven, plus there’s the ability to fry chips and do all the other good stuff that a 6-in-1 appliance can do.

Maybe it’ll save me some money on my energy bills over time, because an appliance like this can get the job done quite quickly thanks to speedy heat up time and a smaller cooking space to heat.

Equally, this model like all the other air fryers out there does need close monitoring to ensure your food doesn’t end up just a little too sizzly. However, the stand out features for me have to be the rotisserie and also that rotating wire mesh basket.

Both are great additions to the features and functionality arsenal of the Innoteck machine. It does mean there’s a little more cleaning up to do, but you save time by having the appliance move the cooking food, rather than having to constantly dip in and do it yourself. A couple of real bonus points right there.