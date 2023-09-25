Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3's De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine with Frother review, I put this coffee maker to the test to see if it rivalled other best espresso machines. In terms of set-up and performance, this espresso maker from De'Longhi definitely holds its own weight but its price and noise levels leave much to be desired.

Keep reading for my full De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine with Frother review.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine Review: Unboxing and Design

Opening the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine feels like you’re outfitting a swanky café. The machine has the classic all-stainless look you’d find behind the counter at your local coffee shop. Upon closer inspection, however, you notably won’t find an espresso tamper or a long steam injection arm. Though De’Longhi retained the traditional looks of a manual Italian espresso maker, the Magnifica Evo is fully automatic.

Setting up the machine is as simple as washing the removable parts (the milk canister, drip tray, and water reservoir), inserting the included water filter, and filling the water tank and bean reservoir. The machine runs an internal cleaning process before and after every use, and a descaling solution is included for the first time your machine needs a deeper clean.

The appliance interface is very straightforward. If you’d like a milk-based espresso drink, you simply fill the milk canister and attach it at a port to the side of the espresso nozzle. Then select the drink you’re craving. The machine comes with seven drink presets: a latte macchiato, cappuccino, espresso, drip coffee, iced coffee, and hot water, as well as a customizable “my latte” button.

As soon as you hit the button, the machine gets to work grinding your beans and brewing your drink. The grinding part can be a bit noisy, but it doesn’t last long.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine review: Performance

As you’d expect from this heritage Italian espresso brand, the Magnifica Evo produces delicious, full-bodied espresso drinks. And if a super bold flavor isn’t your thing first thing in the morning, you can adjust the strength of your brew by selecting one of three settings.

The milk frother doesn’t produce quite the same sweet, fluffy mountainous peaks as you might bet from a carafe-style frother. However, you have to appreciate the convenience of having the foam injected straight into your mug (not to mention, the dishwasher-safe De’Longhi milk canister is much easier to clean than most stand-alone milk frothers). Between uses, you can store the milk bottle in the fridge, so there’s no waste. The machine also works with non-dairy milk.

I found that the hot water the machine produces for tea was a little cooler than I personally like. Also, the machine uses a lot of water. The rinsing step before and after every brew draws down on the water tank, which isn’t huge, so you have to regularly refill it.

However, the bean reservoir is quite spacious. There’s also a handy smaller bin for ground coffee. This is helpful if you’re serving a decaf drinker; you can still use the machine without changing out the beans altogether.

If you’re particular about the strength and amount of milk in your cup, the option to program a custom latte is a nice feature. The espresso maker remembers your selections so you can simply press the button each morning, no additional thought required.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine review: Maintenance

Thanks to the regular rinsing, the machine takes good care of itself. Indicator lights on the front interface let you know when it’s out of water or beans, or if you need to empty the drip tray or grounds container. For deeper cleaning, the machine needs descaling every few months with regular use. Your first packet of descaling agent is included with purchase, but after that, you’ll need to purchase new ones (fortunately, they aren’t too expensive). The descaling process takes about 45 minutes.

The Magnifica Evo also comes with a water filter and softener for the tank, which lasts about two months, according to the manufacturer. If you don’t have hard water or fill your tank with pre-filtered water, it should last longer.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine review: Price

The machine is pricey at £529 / $800, but you’re paying for durability and reliability, plus the ease of convenience. If you otherwise purchase coffee at a café every day, the De’Longhi machine will save you money in the long run. The machine uses your own beans, so you’re not beholden to the manufacturer’s products (and prices), which is also a money saver.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine review: verdict

Overall, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine with frother makes delicious barista-style coffee that you'll look forward to every morning. It's easy to set-up, use and maintain, and while it uses a lot of water and can be a little noisy, it delivers in the right areas like taste, smell and quality. The only major negative is its price.

