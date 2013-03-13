Image 1 of 4 Dell XPS 18 review Image 2 of 4 Dell XPS 18 review Image 3 of 4 Dell XPS 18 review Image 4 of 4 Dell XPS 18 review

The Dell XPS 18 is the lightest and slimmest all-in-one PC around, says its maker. T3 went in for a closer look

The Dell XPS 18 is an all-in-one touchscreen PC, running Windows 8 and set to go head to head with the likes of the Sony Vaio Tap 20, the Asus Transformer AiO and, to a lesser extent, the Panasonic 4K tablet.



Resembling a giant tablet when held on its own, the device comes with a stand that enables it to be propped up like a computer monitor, while charging it at the same time. It's also supplied with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for when you want to use it as a conventional desktop PC. Dell says that it's targetted at "professional families".

Dell XPS 18: Size and build

Packing an 18.4-inch full HD screen, the device weighs in at 2.2kg, with a profile that measures 4.3mm thick so it's relatively portable considering its size, although it does look and feel rather like a giant tablet (which of course, it's not - it runs a full desktop version of Windows 8).

Dell XPS 18: Features

As well as being used as a desktop machine, balanced on the lap like a tablet, or propped up for video watching on the fold-out flippers at the back, the XPS 18 can also be used flat on a surface. This is well suited to multiplayer games, including one we saw that lets four individuals take charge of four intruments, one on each side of the tablet.



According to Dell, the device will offer up five hours of battery life, which should be enough for the kids to watch a film or two or for an afternoon of games. The XPS 18 runs on Intel Core ULT processors.

Dell XPS 18: Verdict

While the XPS 18 may look like a big tablet, Dell is keen to point out that it's not. This is kind of touchscreen device that Windows 8 was made for, but it won't be for everyone.

While the idea that it can be used as a desktop PC for the parents and a play device for the kids is good in theory, we think most people would rather keep separate devices for the nipppers and the old timers. Whether demand is there or not, it certainly looks like an impressive product and we look forward to giving it a thorough test drive though...



Dell XPS 18 release date: 16 April 2013



Dell XPS 18 price: From £849