Coleman Sling Chair review: a stylish chair that's built for relaxing

The Coleman Sling chair is a sturdy, smart looking, collapsable chair that comes with its own carry bag. It's available to buy now, in tasteful green or khaki colourways. With the summer on its way, and al fresco socialising definitely on the cards this year, many are looking to invest in some more outdoor seating. So is this a good option? How does it compare to the rest of the entries in our best camping chair ranking? Read on for our Coleman Sling chair review.

Coleman Sling Chair review: design and comfort

Coleman Sling Chair review: specs Size open (W x D x H): 58 x 72 x 93cm

Size folded (W x D x H): 12 x 12 x 112cm

Weight: 3.7kg

Max load: 113kg

Fabric: 600D Oxford Polyester

Frame: Aluminium

The main thing to know about the Coleman Sling chair this is not a compact camping chair. While it does, of course, fold down, even its collapsed state this is an unweildy beast. Although the included carry bag, with shoulder strap, makes toting it around easier, it'd be quite annoying to have to carry over a longer distance (and if you were taking it camping you'd need to have a fairly roomy boot). That said, the aluminium frame means it's much more lightweight that it appears, especially given how sturdy it feels. It weighs in at a respectable 3.7kg.

(Image credit: Future)

Now let's move on to what this chair is good at. It has the feel of a chair that'll last a good long time – the Oxford Polyester fabric feels robust, the aluminium is rust-resistant, and the framework is extremely stable. In general, it has the vibe of a more purposeful seating option, rather than something whose primary purpose it just to elevate you off the ground. It's the kind of thing it'd be good to have in your shed ready to crack out for a garden gathering.

(Image credit: Future)

A tall back keeps you well supported, the seat is roomy and there are fabric-covered arm rests to keep your skin away from the cold metal. This chair isn't adjustable, but rather fixed at a fairly laid-back angle, which makes it a great choice for chilling out in but does inhibit its usefulness for activities for which you need to be upright, such as eating. There are also no drinks holders or pockets for stashing bits and bobs.

Coleman Sling Chair review: verdict

We'd class the Coleman Sling chair as more of a high-quality temporary seating option than a traditional camping chair. The styling is smart and the build feels premium, and it's sturdy and comfy enough that you wouldn't feel in any way short changed if you ended up sat on this at a BBQ or garden gathering. While it's fairly bulky in it collapsed state, the option to fold it up and the fact that it's still pretty lightweight, adds versatility.