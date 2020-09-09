BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review: a tricked out budget gaming monitor

Welcome to T3's BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review. Over the past few weeks I have been testing this gaming monitor out and below are my thoughts.

To be honest, though, getting my verdict across is going to be very easy, as I have been very impressed with the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710, which effortlessly and, crucially, for a very affordable price point, delivers a great all-round gaming monitor.

And the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 does this without sacrificing much at all – with this panel you get a lot of top gaming features that match far more expensive screens.

You couldn't call the EX2710 expansive, but equally it doesn't feel cramped or small. (Image credit: Future)

Let's get the few caveats to running off and ringing up the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 right now out of the way first. Firstly, this panel is only 27-inches, which far from being tiny, just can't be considered a large gaming monitor.

I'm used to larger, wider monitors that often also come curved, so its modest proportions (597.6x 336.15 mm) definitely stood out to me. This may not be a concern for many gamers, as 27 inches has been frequently voted the perfect sweet spot in terms of real estate for affordability and a suitable resolution partnership.

For me, though, I couldn't shake the feeling that for me, it was slightly too small.

The simple silver stand holds the monitor steady when adjusting the screen height or tilt. (Image credit: Future)

And speaking of a suitable resolution partnership, the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 is an FHD monitor (1,920 x 1,080). I think this is the right resolution for the screen, considering what else it delivers and for what price it delivers it, but there is no getting away from the fact that if you want to game at higher resolutions, then this isn't the gaming monitor for you.

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 comes with HDRi. (Image credit: Future)

Finally, in terms of caveats, while I thought the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 boasts a tidy, compact design, with a three-sided minimal bezel screen and silver triangular stand (which has a natty red line across its front), I just didn't think it was anything to write home about.

I am used to testing out the very best gaming monitors on the market, and while there is nothing offensive or markedly off about this monitor's design, it just didn't do it for me. Maybe you will disagree.

Wolfenstein Youngblood looked great on the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710. (Image credit: Future)

Ok, now let's talk about what this monitor does really well. Well, firstly, it is a HDRi monitor, which means you get HDR and also BenQ's intelligent control of it, with the HDR image displayed constantly analysed and tweaked to deliver the very best results. Customised color, contrast and image clarity on the fly – now that's pretty darn swish.

As you can see in the images below, I had no problem enabling HDR in Windows 10 with the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710, and enjoyed really strong differences in contrast while playing titles like Wolfenstein Youngblood and Deus Ex Mankind Divided.

Moving into the light from dark environments and vice versa looked great thanks to the monitor's HDR chops. (Image credit: BenQ)

Really, though, the HDRi isn't the real star of the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 show. That's because this monitor delivers both a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as a gamer-heaven 1ms response time. You can banish ghosting to the nether-realm with this panel, and thanks to its matte IPS screen finish, you can kiss goodbye to a lot of glare, also.

Enabling 144Hz in games was fantastic and, especially for online FPS players, can really grant them an edge. The screen refreshing so fast just makes everything look incredibly smooth and, with my test gaming laptop equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 MaxQ graphics card, I could also throw very high frame rates out, too.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided with HDR and 144Hz = winning. (Image credit: Future)

Which, really, brings me back to why I think the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 chose very well when limiting itself to just FHD. I personally think that resolution is massively overrated in importance when it comes to gaming, with frame rate, refresh rate, response time, panel type and extra visual effects like real time ray tracing and HDR doing much more to generate immersion.

And, simply put, most gamers who buy this monitor are not going to have the hardware to game at 144Hz and at a high frame rate at any higher resolution. This is a budget gaming monitor from BenQ and, to me at least, judges its market perfectly here.

The resolution limit of the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 on display, ass too its ability to let you game at 144Hz. (Image credit: Future)

Just to wrap up a few more things, this monitor also comes with FreeSync Premium, which ensures that your won't get any tearing in games, a black equaliser and a comprehensive panel menu system, the latter accessed through a 5-way navigator located on the rear of the screen.

In terms of connections, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, as well as a full fat DisplayPort.

Oh, and the monitor also comes with a pair of 2.5W speakers – nice to have, but as ever here at T3 we recommend you game with a dedicated sound system.

HDR = ON. 144Hz = ON. Nice. (Image credit: Future)

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review: verdict

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 is a great budget gaming monitor. (Image credit: BenQ)

I honestly don't know what more you could ask for at this price from a gaming monitor. The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 delivers a really strong suite of top gaming features in a decent size panel, while also not neglecting anything along the way.

Yes, sure, if you spend a couple of hundred more you can get an upgrade on this panel, but not by much, if at all, and that makes it a proper bargain in my mind. For many PC gamers I think it will be a perfect match.

More information about he BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 can be found on the maker's official website.