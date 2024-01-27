Super Bowl TV deals now live – The best deals T3's team of experts recommend

I don't need to tell you that the Super Bowl will be taking place on February 11th, but if you can't make it to Vegas for the biggest game in football, the next best thing is to have a party and watch it on one of the best TVs.

Whether you're an avid football fan, incredibly excited for Usher's half-time show or just love the unique Super Bowl commercials, it's a great reason to get as big and beautiful a TV as possible. Luckily we know exactly where to look. Here's the best TV deals out there in time for Super Bowl season.

Hisense U76N 100" 4K TV: was $4999.99 now $1999.99 at Best Buy

T3's Tech Editor recommends this massive 100" TV from Hisense. A 2024 model, it's already got a ridiculous $3000 saving. With a QLED display and Google Smart TV setup, it'll see you right for the big game and beyond.

LG C3 77" OLED UHD TV: was $2696.99 now $2196.99 at Walmart

When it comes to OLED panels, no one knows the technology like LG. This is the successor to the C2 OLED, which we have crowned the best TV for most people. The 77" display offers one of the best quality pictures you can get in your living room.



TCL S5 Series 98" LED 4K UHD TV: was $4999.99 now $1999.99 at Best Buy

Another monster TV with a monster saving, this 98" effort from TCL boasts a 4K UHD resolution and Google Smart TV operating system for all your streaming needs. It also comes with Google Assistant voice control.



LG B3 65" OLED Smart TV: was 1496.99 now $1296.99 at Amazon

Another OLED effort from LG, the B3 is a self-lit 4K OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth viewing. This is a great gaming TV too with a host of extra features for those who love to hook their console up to the TV.

Samsung 77" S89C OLED TV: was $3599.99 now $1999.99 at Best Buy

This OLED effort from Samsung is the perfect size to bring a room together. With a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ you'll get a stunning and smooth picture for the Super Bowl and beyond.