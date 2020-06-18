Xbox Series X vs PS5: How Microsoft's next Xbox console beats the PlayStation 5

Microsoft's Xbox Series X is set to change console gaming in a big way come this holiday season, with an impressive line up of titles, blistering fast hardware and smart user features we've yet to see in a console experience. Ultra fast load times, almost instantaneous game switching, improved air flow – it's clear the team over at Xbox were listening when it came down to designing the new Xbox.

But with the recent unveiling of Sony's PlayStation 5 console during the recent PS5 reveal event, Xbox fans are sizing up the competition in anticipation for the next generation of console gaming. While both consoles come close to each other in terms of performance and specs, the Xbox Series X is introducing some impressive new features that look to make gaming even more enjoyable and streamlined.

Now that we've gotten a chance to see both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 it's all speculation as to who comes out on top, but Microsoft isn't pulling any punches this fight and just may take this next gen thanks to these slick new features.

Multi-Generational Backwards Compatibility

(Image credit: Xbox)

The new Xbox is set to feature the "revolutionary new Xbox Velocity Architecture", which will give Xbox Series X owners the ability to play games from the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One with improved performance and higher resolutions. A system that no only lets us play our favorite classics but enhances them as well? Sign us up.

An Insanely Powerful Engine Under the Hood

(Image credit: Xbox)

Powered by some seriously impressive hardware, Microsoft's new Xbox is set to aiming to merge high end PC gaming and home console gaming with true 4K gaming (8K ready!), up to 120 frames per second gameplay and improved cooling technology to keep the new Xbox cool and quite. Hopefully that means no more jet engine in the living room at 3:00 AM.

CPU: Custom AMD Zen 2 Processor @ 3.8GHz (3.66Ghz Multithreading)

Custom AMD Zen 2 Processor @ 3.8GHz (3.66Ghz Multithreading) GPU: Custom AMD RDNA 2 Processor @ 1.825GHz (12 Teraflops)

Custom AMD RDNA 2 Processor @ 1.825GHz (12 Teraflops) RAM: 16GB GDDR6

16GB GDDR6 Storage: 1TB SSD

The New "Quick Resume" Feature

For players who just can't quite make up their mind about what to play, the Xbox Series X has you covered with Quick Resume. Taking advantage of the new Xbox Velocity Architecture, players will easily be able to swap between games instantly without having to close the application or reboot the game. You can check it out the feature in all it's glory in the video above!

Improved Xbox Wireless Controller

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Xbox) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Xbox) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Xbox) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Xbox)

Improving on an already stellar design and form, the Xbox Series X controller is getting upgrades to its ergonomics and comfort factor. The Xbox One X controller is already a staple in gaming but the new controllers enhanced textured grips and triggers, along with a new hybrid D-pad, might just make this new Xbox wireless controller the new standard in gaming.

"Optimized for Xbox Series X" Games & "Smart Delivery"

(Image credit: Xbox)

Players of the Xbox Series X will be able to play "Optimized for Xbox Series X" titles as well as take advantage of the new "Smart Delivery" system.

Games with the Optomized for Xbox Series X badge above will be even better with improved visual fidelity, increased frame rates of up 120 FPS, faster load times and more. And as if gaming wasn't easy enough, Microsoft is looking to streamline the experience even more with the new Smart Delivery system. Game's tagged with the Smart Delivery badge will download the most optimal version of the game no matter which Xbox console your playing with only one purchase.

Check out the list below to see all confirmed "Optimized for Xbox Series X" and "Smart Delivery" titles:

Of course, this list will expand as more titles are developed and released so be sure to keep an eye out for them. We've only just begun to see what the new Xbox console can do, and there's no doubt that the technical aspects of Microsoft's next gen machine is a force to be reckoned with.

Today's Best Microsoft One X Deals 438 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Xbox One X 1TB Console Amazon Prime £349.99 View NEW SEALED MICROSOFT XBOX ONE... eBay £379 View CONSOLE MICROSOFT CSL XBOX... Amazon Prime £400 View CONSOLE MICROSOFT CSL XBOX... Amazon Prime £471.46 View Show More Deals

For more gaming news and to see more on the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, check out some of the articles below!

PS5 Guide : PlayStation 5 console and games up close

PlayStation 5 console and games up close PS5 Reveal Event : first look at Sony's PlayStation 5 console and hardware

: first look at Sony's PlayStation 5 console and hardware The Last of Us 2 Review: does the long awaited sequel measure up to the heyp?