Xbox Series X now at its lowest ever price – 7 best Xbox deals T3's experts recommend

Some of the best Black Friday deals in 2023 are on games consoles and Microsoft has ensured that its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S machines are available at their lowest prices yet.

Plus, there are great bargains to be had on the Xbox Wireless Controller, headsets, games and a load more besides.

We've been testing Xbox consoles and accessories for many years here on T3, so are well placed to bring you our picks of the best deals around. So here are our favourite bargains for current and future Xbox fans.

7 best Xbox deals – Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and more

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV:  was £489.99

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV: was £489.99, now £389.99 at John Lewis
Not only is the Xbox Series X heavily discounted right now, you also get a copy of the super action-RPG Diablo IV for free.

Xbox Series X:  was £479.99

Xbox Series X: was £479.99, now £359.99 at Amazon
If you don't need a free game – maybe you'd rather subscribe to Xbox Game Pass – then you won't get a better deal than this one on the standalone Xbox Series X. There's a massive £120 off.

Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:  was £249.99

Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was £249.99, now £199.99 at Amazon
Not only can you get the Xbox Series S next-gen console for less than the usual RRP, this deal gives you 3-months worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and therefore access to hundreds of top games to play immediately.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red):  was £59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was £59.99, now £39.99 at Amazon
Microsoft is selling several different colours of its latest wireless controller with great discounts. We particularly like the Pulse Red one, but there are plenty of options.

Scuf Instinct Pro Xbox Wireless Controller:  was £199.99

Scuf Instinct Pro Xbox Wireless Controller: was £199.99, now £184.99 at Argos
Scuf has a fine tradition of taking standard console controllers and turning them into pro-standard masterpieces. This particular gamepad has been modded to include assignable rear paddles, switchable triggers and interchangeable thumbsticks.

WD_Black C50 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card:  was £149.99

WD_Black C50 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card: was £149.99, now £129.99 at Amazon
One add-on all Xbox Series X/S owners should consider is a storage expansion card, and this deal on the WD_Black C50 1TB option is great.

Xbox Series X Replica Fridge:  was £69.99

Xbox Series X Replica Fridge: was £69.99, now £39.99 at Currys
This mini fridge is designed to look exactly like an Xbox Series X, so is great to keep drinks cool in a games room. It even has a backlit top grille, and you can charge a smartphone from its USB port.

While the T3 has picked these deals, you might find they are price matched by a store you'd prefer to buy from. Check out the shopping links below to see where else you might be able to grab an Xbox bargain or two.

