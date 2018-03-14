Huawei P20 world first triple camera teased in official videos

The Huawei P20, expected to be revealed on March 27th, has just been teased in official videos that show off that potentially legendary triple camera.

Both videos reveal the phone being used as a camera but with very little detail except to compare it to an SLR camera. Yup, lofty claims here.

The first video says the Huawei P20 will offer brighter pictures while the second says it will let you ”see closer”. So expect one of those three camera lenses to offer a high pixel count for digital zoom and the other to feature a low aperture number for letting in lots of light.

Other leaked specs have pointed towards a screen like the iPhone X with a notch on its 5.84-inch form which runs edge-to-edge with minimal bezel.

The Huawei P20 is apparently coming in three versions: P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro. Each also looks set to get a nice selection of colours, according to TechRadar . The leaked images show the Huawei P20 Pro in Black, Blue and Twilight, along with the standard P20 in Black, Blue and Pink-Gold, plus the P20 Lite in Black, Blue and Pink.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Rumours suggest the P20 will cost about £605 while the P20 Pro should be around £800 and the P20 Lite should come in at roughly £330 – each with specs to reflect that variance. Expect to hear more as leaks continue ahead of that 27th of March reveal date.