Get 25% off EVERYTHING in The White Company sale – this weekend only!

The White Company sale is live! For this weekend only, there's 25% off everything (with a few, very minor exceptions), so you can fill your boots with as much tasteful homeware, delightful scents and luxurious bedding as you could ever want. There's a cracking Holiday shop, too, if you want to deck your halls with something a little classier this festive season, and plenty of Christmas gift ideas to get stuck into. The White Company is known for making beautiful homeware products that are a little on the pricey side, so this is a an excellent opportunity to pick some up for a super-reasonable price. Enter the code MAGICAL25 at the checkout to claim. Deal ends 30 November; don't miss it.
This is an top way to save as we await the best Cyber Monday deals to start appearing (while you're here, you might also want to explore the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals still live – we saw some massive discounts this year). We've rounded up our pick of the best offers in the White Company event for you to browse below.
25% off candles and fragrance | Shop the White Weekend deals
The White Company is best known for making some of the best candles, diffusers and home scents anywhere. There are year-round options as well as wintery wonders, including the Fir Tree collection, which will transform your home into a faraway forest laden with snow... if you close your eyes. Stock up with 25% off (reminder that these make excellent gifts, too)View Deal
25% off all Christmas decorations | Shop the White Weekend sale
From baubles to wreaths to garlands to fairy lights, there's everything you need to get your home looking majorly festive. The vibe is less 'Santa's grotto' than 'Scandi cool with added sparkles', and we're very into it.
25% off beauty and spa | Shop all the deals
The White Company has an award-winning skincare range and lots of home spa accessories that make excellent christmas gifts. There's 25% off the lot: bath foams and oils, skin cream, soaps and shower gels, wash bags and more. View Deal
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear