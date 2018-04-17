Watch Westworld for free with this Now TV offer

Never mind season two yet, how would you like to watch Westworld season one for free? The HBO Western Sci-Fi epic is gearing up for its second season this weekend, but there's still time to get caught up on the entire first season beforehand and without spending a penny, too.

So if you're ready to get up-to-date and stop putting your fingers in your ears, closing your eyes and shouting "La, la, la!" at your TV whenever the new trailer appears, we can show you where to watch all ten of the first season's episodes for free. And yes, it's 100% legal.

To watch, you can sign up for a free trial of Now TV's entertainment package (the Sky Cinema and Kids options have free trials too right now), which gives you 14 days of unlimited access to the content for FREE. With season two starting on Sunday, we reckon you can smash through 10 episodes in no time beforehand. If not, the new episodes will be available to stream after the initial broadcast, too.

Better yet, if you enjoy the other content on Now TV (it includes live channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Comedy Central, Sky Living and a treasure trove of box sets), you could always opt to keep the service beyond the free trial as it's only £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Only want the free trial? Just cancel it on the last day or earlier.

A Now TV Entertainment pass is the cheapest way to keep watching Westworld season 2 though, so if you enjoy blitzing through the first season, it's well worth keeping.

This free trial is only available to new Now TV customers. On the plus side, you can still sign up for discounted Now TV passes, making the cheapest way to watch Westworld, that little bit cheaper.