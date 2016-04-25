Watch this: Outlast 2 gameplay will scare the Monday blues out of you

Outlast 2 developer Red Barrels have just released some brand new gameplay from its upcoming horror sequel, featuring a terrifying sequence in a cornfield where you're fleeing for your life.

First teased last year, things have been a little quiet on the ol' Outlast 2 front bar a tantasling teaser image in January, but with a release window slated for this autumn we always knew something was bound to drop sooner than later. And if this new footage, presented by Gamespot, is anything to by then the first-person scare-'em-up is going to make the first game look like a cake walk.

Rather than being confined to the Mount Massive Asylum of the first game, it looks like we're getting a more diverse plethora of places to have the bejeezus scared out of us. Horror games usually work far better in confined spaces, but we're genuinely intrigued by this cornfield chase - ducking through crops and hiding in water tanks while a bunch of seriously messed up dudes search for you with flashlights.

Red Barrels proved it has some serious chops when it came to crafting a memorable slice of horrific gaming, so fingers crossed we'll get to see a little more come E3 in June.

Outlast 2 will arrive in the autumn/fall for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Gamespot YT

