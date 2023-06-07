Volvo reveals electric EX30, its smallest electric SUV and quickest car ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Volvo has revealed its new EX30, a compact electric SUV with almost 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest Volvo ever made.

The Swedish carmaker says the EX30 has the smallest lifecycle CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, and it is made from 25 percent recycled aluminium, 17 percent recycled steel and 17 percent recycled plastic.

Recycled materials continue on the inside, with interior fabric options including woven flax made from linseed plant, up cycled denim fibres from recycled jeans, ground plastic waste from discarded window frames, recycled polyester, Finland- and Sweden-sourced pine oil, carpets made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, and responsibly produced wool.

(Image credit: Volvo)

The Volvo EX30 is priced from £33,795 and Volvo says it expects the car’s electric range to be up to 298 miles, with a power consumption of up to 4.0 miles per kWh. Quick charging means a top-up from 10% to 80% will take as little as 26 minutes, Volvo says.

There are three variants of EX30 to pick from. The entry-level electric car is powered by a 51 kWh battery pack and has a single motor providing rear-wheel drive. The motor produces 200kW (272 hp) of power and 343 Nm of torque, which is enough to accelerate the SUV to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Estimated range is up to 214 miles using the WLTP test cycle and Volvo says the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes using a 150 kW fast charger.

(Image credit: Volvo)

Next up are a pair of EX30 models each powered by a 69 kWh battery pack. The first has a single motor for rear wheel drive, produces 200 kW and has a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. Range is a claimed 298 miles and the battery can be filled from 10 to 80 percent in around 27 minutes at 175 kW.

Finally there is the flagship of the EX30 range. Called the Twin Motor Performance, this model has the same 69 kWh battery as the previous model, but this time it’s powering two motors delivering 315 kW (428 hp) and all-wheel-drive. The car can hit 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest Volvo ever. Range is a claimed 286 miles and the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 27 minutes using a 175 kW charger.

The minimalist interior, which was partially revealed earlier this month, features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display on the dashboard, a Harmon Kardon sound system and Google’s Android Automotive operating system, with native support for Google Maps, voice control via Google Assistant. For iPhone users there is support for wireless Apple CarPlay.

(Image credit: Volvo)

The EX30 is the first Volvo to come with the company’s new Park Pilot Assist technology, which identifies available parking spaces around the vehicle with a new 3D interface, then operate the steering, accelerator and brake to manoeuvre into the space.

To be announced next year, Volvo says the EX30 will be offered as a Cross Country variant, pictured below, with features including extra ground clearance, skid plates on the front, rear and dies, black panels on the front bumper, 19-inch wheels and optional bespoke tyres.

(Image credit: Volvo)

The Volvo EX30 is priced from £33,795 to £44,495 and UK deliveries will begin during the first quarter of 2024.