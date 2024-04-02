ViewSonic turns to OLED for superfast response times on its latest gaming monitor

Quick Summary ViewSonic has announced that XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor – its first that uses an OLED panel. It will be available from late April priced at £799 / $899.

Along with curved displays. OLED is changing the landscape when it comes to gaming monitors.

It's clear to see why, the screen technology is capable of extreme contrast thanks to self-illuminating pixels and therefore deep black levels. It is also renowned for its response times, so is perfect for gameplay.

However, OLED monitors have previously come at quite a premium. There are some excellent models available out there, but often around the £1,000 mark or more.

That's where ViewSonic comes in, the display firm has come into the market with its first OLED gaming monitor, and it's priced more reasonably than most.

The 27-inch ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED has a 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, plus its OLED panel is capable of a 0.01ms response time.

It supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, while that panel sports extremely vivid colour performance and, of course, black levels many IPS equivalents can't match.

"ViewSonic recognises gamers' surging interest for OLED displays, driven by their superior colour performance and faster response time," said the general manager of the company's monitor business unit, Oscar Lin.

"With the launch of the XG272-2K-OLED, we’re bringing gamers impeccable visuals and speed, thanks to OLED technology, and ensuring exceptional clarity with Blur Busters Verified certification."

In addition to the picture performance, the new monitor comes in a white finish and with customisable RGB lighting. There's a height-adjustable, robust stand that can also tile, swivel and pivot the screen.

It comes with a wireless remote control that lives in the base when not in use. It allows users to adjust settings plus switch game modes.

There are dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 15W charging, and additional USB-A and USB-B inputs for good measure.

The ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor will be available from the end of April priced at £799 in the UK, $899 in the US, and €924 in mainland Europe.