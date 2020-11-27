Top 7 electric scooter deals now at the Pure Electric Black Friday sale

Looking for a cheap but reliable electric scooter? You should be! They've been the runaway success of 2020, offering up a great way to get to work without using public transport.

Yes, they're still technically illegal to use on public roads in the UK, but the government is currently running a trial looking at ways to get these approved.

Pure Electric – one of the UK's largest retailers of electric scooters – is offering some mega-discounts for Black Friday, as well as including a long 2-year UK warranty.

The sale includes £60 off the Pure Air Pro electric scooter, which is currently in T3's guide to the best electric scooters. We were super impressed with its combination of high-speed, build-quality, and long-range, and we're sure you will be as well.

There are also more affordable options from Segway-Ninebot and Xiaomi on sale, such as the E22E and Essential, which are selling for £359 and £299 respectively.

It's worth noting that all scooters purchased from Pure come with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, and are shipped from the UK so you won't be left waiting weeks for delivery from China.

Check out a selection of the deals below:

Pure Air Pro electric scooter | Was £589 | Now £529 | Save £60 at Pure Electric

The Pure Air Pro is a folding electric scooter with a range of over 20 miles and an IP65 water resistance rating, meaning it can be used safely in wet weather.View Deal

Xiaomi Essential Electric Scooter | Was £389.99 | Now £299 | Save £90.99 at Pure Electric

The Essential by Xiaomi is a compact folding electric scooter that has a range of 12.4 miles by weighs just 12kg, making it easy to carry and store.View Deal

Inokim Quick 3 Super Electric Scooter | Was £949.99 | Now £759.99 | Save £190 at Pure Electric

The Inokim Quick 3 Super comes with a new handlebar folding mechanism, making it easier and more compact to carry and store. It also features innovative new wide traction tyres, reducing slippage. With a powerful 48v battery, the Inokim Quick 3 Super provides power and strength for even the most arduous rides, and can carry weights of up to 120kg.

Ninebot Segway E22E Electric Scooter | Was £379.99 | Now £359 | Save £20.99 at Pure Electric

The Ninebot Segway E22E is a next-generation update to the ES1 entry-level e-scooter. With its lightweight construction and one-push folding system, the E22E can be easily stored in a car, on public transport or carried in one hand.View Deal

Unagi Model One E500 Electric Scooter | Was £990 | Now £890 | Save £100 at Pure Electric

The Unagi Model One E500 is the update to the previous generation Model One E450. It builds upon its predecessor with upgraded 250W motors housed in each of its wheels. Now, rated power output totals 500W, making even easier work of hills up with up to 15-degree gradients. View Deal

Xiaomi 1S Electric Scooter | Was £449 | Now £375 | Save £74 at Pure Electric

The new-for-2020 Xiaomi 1S replaces the best-selling M365, with upgraded safety features and a new integrated Bluetooth-enabled stem-mounted display unit, previously seen on the previous M365 Pro. It sits above the Essential in the Xiaomi e-scooter range.View Deal

Xiaomi Pro 2 Electric Scooter | Was £599.99 | Now £375 | Save £74 at Amazon

The new-for-2020 Xiaomi Pro 2 builds on the best-selling M365 Pro, with upgraded safety features. It’s Xiaomi’s premium level e-scooter, complete with a proven 300W rated motor with 25km/h top speed and 45km claimed range*, air-filled tyres and stylish integrated display unit.View Deal

