TODAY ONLY: Black Friday BOGOF deal on selected protein powders and protein snacks at Bulk Powders

Bulk Powders – just like many other retailers – started their Black Friday sales earlier this year. They have different deals every day, whilst keeping the up to 75% sale on going strong all week, probably at least up until Cyber Monday. Today, they have a protein powder deal and a protein bar offer – buy one bag/box and get the other one for free.

• Shop Bulk Powders' Black Friday sale – buy two bags of 2.5 kg whey protein for £45 or two boxes of Macro Munch for £35, today only

Buy one get one free – 2.5 kg bags of Bulk Powders Pure Whey Protein Powder | Sale price £45 | Was £89.98 | Save £45.02 (50%) on Bulk Powders

This deal gives 166 servings of muscle-building protein powder, each containing 22 grams on protein, over 5 grams of BCAA and only 1.5 gram of sugar and 2 grams of fat. Comes in a million exciting flavours, too, like Birthday Cake and lemon Meringue. View Deal

Get two boxes of 12 Macro Munch Protein Bars for £35 | Sale price £35 | Was £59.76 | Save £24.76 (41%) on Bulk Powders

Bulk Powders' Macro Munch gourmet protein bars are soft baked and triple layered and contain 20 grams of protein whilst being low sugar. Get your snacking game right with these bars and top up your energy levels the correct way. Achieving clean gains has just got easier (and cheaper)!View Deal

Bulk Powders Zero Calorie syrup | Sale price £3.59 | Was £5.99 | Save £2.40 (40%)

Want to add some flavour to your morning protein pancakes but don't want to spike your blood sugar levels? The Zero Cal syrup – as the name suggest – contains no calories but it tastes great nevertheless. Jazz up your diet, not your macros with this product.View Deal

Bulk Powders vegan peanut butter, 1 kg, Smooth or Crunchy | Sale price £4.21 | Was £6.49 | Save £2.28 (35%)

Made out of 100% roasted peanuts, this vegan peanut butter tastes good and contains 29 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is high in fibre, monosaturated fats and has no added salt, sugar, palm oils or preservatives. And it tastes brilliant too.View Deal

