This £99 Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player is an Amazon Black Friday bargain

In among all the TVs and headphones and air fryers that tend to dominate the best Black Friday deals, Amazon has snuck in a record player offer that's not to be missed if you (or someone you know) is just getting into vinyl. The Audio-Technica is 44% off, making it just £99 right now – and it's the perfect starter record player! It'd be an ideal gift for Christmas, so don't miss out – the delivery times on this are already sli

• Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT turntable with Bluetooth: was £179, now £99 at Amazon

Everything you need for the turntable is packed right in this box. It comes with a cartridge (and Audio-Technica's cartridges are hot stuff) and arm, and has a built-in phono stage so that it can be plugged straight into an existing amp, and off you go.

But the really interesting part is that you don't even need an amp and speakers. Because it has Bluetooth built-in, you can pair the best wireless headphones with it (or the best Bluetooth speakers, come to mention it) and just listen directly, no cabling needed at all! It supports aptX Bluetooth too, so you can listen to the records in high quality.

If you want to get more serious, the phono stage is actually switchable, so you can bypass it completely if you have your own high-quality option. It's a belt-driven player, and offers 33 1/3 or 45 rpm speeds.

Audio-Technica is maybe the biggest names in turntables, and has been a favourite for nearly 60 years – in terms of quality for the price, this is a great buy. And it's pretty compact – when you combine that with not needing any extra equipment other than Bluetooth headphones to listen, it becomes ideal for bedrooms, offices, or just in the living room without taking over.

