This £45 Sharp soundbar deal is the cheap Amazon Black Friday TV upgrade you've been looking for

If you got yourself a budget TV bargain, but have been looking for a similarly great-value soundbar upgrade to pair it with, this Sharp HT-SB110 offer in Amazon's Black Friday deals is a top choice. It uses HDMI ARC to draw the sound from your TV, and you can control it using your TV remote's volume control, so it doesn't make life any more complicated.

It's also slim and fairly discreet, so will sit neatly under your TV without disrupting the room in any way. But it still packs in 90W of speaker power, and will be a huge upgrade for depth and clarity of audio compared to most budget TVs. Its size makes it ideal for TVs between 40 and 50 inches – in this price range, it's the best Black Friday deal on this kind of soundbar we've seen so far.

The really crucial feature here is HDMI ARC support. TVs that have an HDMI ARC port built in can connect to the soundbar over an HDMI cable, and the TV will pass all of its audio (from any source) directly to the soundbar. You can then ignore the soundbar's included remote control if you want – the TV's volume control will change the soundbar's volume.

You also get Bluetooth streaming support here for playing music through it. And there's a simple 3.5mm aux-in, for connecting any sound-playing device to it.

The only potential downside here is that the sound is a simple 2.0 stereo configuration, meaning that it's not design to deliver much in the way of bass. Lots of people won't mind this – it will still do its job of making sound feel fuller (and dialogue clearer) in movies. But if you love to have a bit of thump in action films, take a look at the £74 Sharp HT-SBW182 just below!

