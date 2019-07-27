This is why you'll feel like a pro training on the Wattbike Atom

With Tour de France finishing this weekend, we are just as excited as anyone else to see who is going to take home the yellow jersey this time around. One great thing about cycling is that even if you aren't a pro-cyclist, you can still train like one using the same equipment they do without having to remortgage the house to pay for it.

You can get aero road bikes for around a £1,500 or – in our case – a professional grade indoor bike trainer for the same price. We have a roundup of the best exercise bikes and the best of the best on that list is without a doubt the Wattbike Atom.

Why is the Wattbike Atom the ultimate indoor exercise bike?

When you pedal indoors, you don't need to worry about the weather forecast or drivers passing way too close. One of the main benefits of using an indoor bike over its outdoor counterpart is the consistency of environmental circumstances which enables precision performance tracking. In fact, the Wattbike Atom is so precise it can deliver +/-2 per cent data accuracy all across the power range, measuring 37 different riding metrics.

The Atom is not only precise but also very quiet. The magnetic resistance of this indoor exercise bike makes it run quiet enough so you can hop on the saddle at 3 AM without waking up the family or the neighbours. Not like a 3 AM ride is something you will do very often but the possibility is there nevertheless.

Recreate the sensation of the great outdoors using the Wattbike Atom and the Zwift app. Pop the tablet or smarthphone in the handy holder at the front and let the magnetic resistance and the Climb Mode do their magic. All you have to do is to pedal, hard.

The Wattbike Atom – being a pro-grade indoor exercise bike it is – might feel a bit stiff for a more casual pedaller. It has a thin and lightweight racing saddle and drop bars to compliment the look and feel of a racing bike. You can still sit upright but to make the most of your Atom, you will want to mimick the posture of Tour athletes and bend over to reach the bottom of the bar. This pose makes sense when you want to minimise wind resistance outdoors but indoors it can get less convenient after a while. The price we pay to train like a pro I guess!

Otherwise, the Wattbike Atom is a delight to look at and to move around the house. The lightweight steel construction, compact frame and lightweight design makes the Atom highly portable. Also, it looks stylish and will compliment any room it will be placed into. Put it in the living room and I guarantee it will be a conversation starter every time you invite company over thanks to its eye-catching aesthetics.

