This cheap leaf blower is your pre Black Friday deal of the day

It's a good job this cheap leaf blower isn't a Black Friday deal because if it was your garden and drive would be deep in rotting leaves already, so sodden with water that you'd need a rake, some sturdy leaf scoops and plenty of spare time to clear them all up.

Don't let that happen to you. Instead, snap up this cheap Bosch ALB 18 LI Cordless Leaf Blower at Amazon before the deal ends at midnight tonight. Then, as the leaves fall crisp and golden brown from the trees, you can blow them all into a pile as your cashmere scarf keeps you warm in autumn breeze, before scooping them and depositing them into your garden waste bin to be taken and away and recycled. Doesn't that sound altogether more pleasant?

The Bosch ALB 18 LI Cordless Leaf Blower is lightweight, at just 1.8 Kg and features 14 minutes of run time. Which doesn't sound much but it's plenty for average gardens and driveways, and if you do run out of power it takes just 60 minutes to get it back to a full charge at which point you can be back outside corralling leaves with the Bosch's 210 km/h blowing speed.

When you're not using it, the blower tube detaches so you can store it easily.

If you want this cheap leaf blower, don't hang around like leaves on a tree when it's not autumn, because it's an Amazon deal of the day and so it won't be available at this price once the clock hits midnight.