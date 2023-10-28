This brilliant gaming laptop is £700 off ahead of Black Friday

Acer Nitro 5
If you're looking to transition from console gaming to PC, or looking to free yourself from your desktop, you'll need one of the best gaming laptops. On that list, you'll find a certain Acer Nitro 5, a great entry-level gaming laptop. This particular deal is on that laptop, but at a much-improved spec. 

Right now you can get an Acer Nitro 5 AN515-46 for £1077 on Amazon that's a massive 40% (over £700) off the previous price and the cheapest it has ever been. It's safe to say that Black Friday has come early this year. 

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was £1799 now £1077 on Amazon
Save 40% on this top-rated gaming laptop. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3070Ti GPU, you'll have no problem with running AAA games beautifully. With a 1TB SSD, good luck filling it with games. 

So why opt for this laptop? Aside from the great value proposition, you'll struggle to find anything at this price that can compete in the performance specs. This machine comes fitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 3070Ti GPU which gives it plenty of oomph under the hood. You should crunch through most games on the market and make full use of the 15.6-inch QHD screen. Speaking of, with a 165Hz refresh rate on the display, everything should be buttery smooth. 

If you're someone who likes to switch between a lot of different titles on Steam or Xbox Game Pass, then you're in luck. The 1TB DDR5 SSD should be everything you need to hold all your favourite games.

The battery life isn't brilliant but there are gaming laptops that can cost double or even triple the price of this machine with the same issue and unless you're trying to break serious gaming ground, you won't need more than the specs on this laptop for a long time. 

 

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was £1799

