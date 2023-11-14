This Arlo security camera is nearly half price in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Smart home security has grown in popularity over the last few years, with some big brands releasing some of the best security cameras and security devices the industry has ever seen. Arlo is one of them, offering an impressive mix of security, technology and convenience. One of its most recent releases included the new Essential range, a group of security cameras that promise to deliver the same impressive performance and excellent smartphone app at more affordable prices.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is one of T3's favourite outdoor security cameras, and it is currently in the top spot of our best outdoor wireless security camera guide. We also gave it an impressive 4-star rating in our full review last year. In the lead up to Black Friday, Amazon has reduced the Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Camera by almost 50%. The deal is available for the one pack, perfect if you're just after the one camera. However, it's also available for the three pack, making it a great option if you're looking to kickstart your smart home security set-up. You're spoiling us, Amazon!

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (1 Pack): was $129.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Save 46% with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (1 Pack) - available in black or white.

Why should you buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera?

Whilst a lot of smart home security cameras need to have a hub in order to work, this isn't necessary for the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, making it a more affordable and more flexible option. It’s also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT.

The 1080p camera has a 130º viewing angle with 12x digital zoom, motion detection with a range of up to 23 feet and a detection field of 110º, as well as the ability to see things at a distance of up to 300 feet. The Essential comes with three months of Arlo Smart, which gives you 30 days of cloud storage, activity zones and the ability to differentiate between people, pets and packages.

There are a small amount of fallbacks, including the camera quality not being as clear as some of Arlo's other products, but make sure to check out our full review to find out more.

Looking to do a bit more research before you buy? Check out our comparison between the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera vs Arlo Essential Indoor Camera!