These cheap iPhone SE deals come with a free pair of Apple AirPods

If you looking to upgrade to the Apple iPhone SE then these cheap deals are well worth checking out as they also come with a free pair of Apple AirPods.

The iPhone SE deals are available at two of the UK's biggest networks, too, with EE and Vodafone each supplying the companion SIM plan.

These SIM plans offer a variety of data packages, too, with prices starting at just £22 per month. There's also a choice of colourways in terms of handset, with black, red and white phones available.

And, naturally, the Apple AirPods are the perfect companion to the American maker's latest handset. Check out the value on offer below:

The free AirPods come with these Apple iPhone SE deals

iPhone SE 2020: EE | 24 months | 20GB data | £100 upfront | £31 per month | Available now

This is a great deal fro those who need a large amount of data each month, but don't want to spend much upfront on their handset. You get 20GB of data to burn, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for £31 per month. The plan runs for 24 months and includes the free Apple AirPods.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: EE | 24 months | 4GB data | £175 upfront | £23 per month | Free Apple AirPods | Available now

The cheaper of the two Apple iPhone SE deals from EE here, this one cuts what you spend each month down to just £23, which is really low. You do have to pay £175 upfront, but after that you get the cheap monthly SIM plan and free Apple AirPods.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: Vodafone | 24 months | 22GB data| £150 upfront | £26 per month | Free Apple AirPods | Available now

A great value package here from Vodafone, which hits a sweet spot of upfront cost, monthly cost and SIM plan data allowances. You get 22GB of data to burn each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for £26 per month. Free Apple AirPods are included.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: Vodafone | 24 months | 6GB data| £175 upfront | £22 per month | Free Apple AirPods | Available now

If you want to pay the cheapest monthly amount then this deal is the best bet, as it scores you the Apple iPhone SE and free AirPods for just £22 per month. Unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 6GB of data is delivered on the plan, which runs for 24 months.

View Deal

In our Apple iPhone SE review we praised the phones "premium build", "excellent processor" and "very impressive camera". While in our Apple AirPods review, we loved how "they work brilliantly", are "unobtrosive" and "so easy to pair".

That is why we think these are great deals, as they deliver a top-rate handset and brilliant set of wireless earphones in very affordable packages. For even more Apple iPhone SE deals be sure to check out the pricing chart below.