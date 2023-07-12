These are the only Chromebook deals I'd grab this Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're after a fast, easy-to-use laptop at a great price, chances are you've considered getting a Chromebook. If you haven't where have you been? These Google-powered machines are incredibly popular with students and professionals on the go. They aren't necessarily performance powerhouses but they do a very specific job, and most everyday tasks, quickly and smoothly.

There are a myriad of Chromebook manufacturers with deals on some of the best Chromebooks this Amazon Prime Day, but there are also plenty of deals not worth it. These are the ones that we think are worth your attention (and potentially your money) this year.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11" Chromebook: was £329 now £179 on Amazon

One of the best Chromebooks is also a brilliant tablet. This is the lowest price it has ever been and you'll struggle to find anything better for the money. With 64GB of storage and 12 hours of battery life, you'll be able to fill it with your favourite things and use them for a long time off a single charge.

ASUS Chromebook CX1700: was £429 now £309 on Amazon

Chromebooks typically have smaller displays but if you're after something with a big beautiful screen, this ASUS machine has a 17-inch offering. It is no performance slouch either with a 128GB SSD hard drive and 4 GB of RAM.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5501: was £699 now £499 on Amazon

This foldable touchscreen Chromebook packs a punch in the performance stakes with an Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Chromebooks aren't normally known for their gaming performance but this machine is an exception with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 144HZ refresh rate display as well as a 256GB SSD.