These are the 5 Black Friday Bluetooth speakers I'd buy, as a speaker reviewer

Bluetooth speakers have been a big hit in the last few years, and right now you can find some great ones among the best Black Friday deals – though it's not always easy to know which are worth buying.

I've been testing speakers like this for a decade, and I'm in charge of our list of the best Bluetooth speakers – I've tried everything from tiny budget options right up to big speakers that want to replace a traditional hi-fi system. So to help you drown out the noise of all the Black Friday deals, I've picked the five speakers in the Black Friday deals that I think are most worthy of your cash.

What most people want from a Bluetooth speaker is something portable that they can take around the house (and maybe out of it), to listen to music and podcasts/audiobooks more clearly. So these speakers are all built to do that, with built-in batteries – and I've tried to pick ones that don't look bad either.

Most are even waterproof, so you don't need to worry if they get splashed in the kitchen, or drop into the back.

Bang & Olufsen A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker: was £200, now £169 at John Lewis

Save £31 on what we rate as the best Bluetooth speaker on the market today. The B&O A1 not only produces a really full soundstage, with far more nuance and detail than you expect for the size, but it does while being waterproof and impressively tough. The 18-hour battery life is great, and it even has Alexa built in. It comes in cool colours, too.

Anker Soundcore mini Bluetooth speaker: was £23.99, now £17.99 at Amazon

Anker delivers punchy sound with solid bass from a small and ridiculously cheap speaker. Don't expect high fidelity, but it sounds better than it has any right to for the price – tracks aren't tinny and weedy, but actually feel full. And it'll sound that way for 15 hours on a single charge.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker: was £119, now £89 at Currys

This is a small but might portable speaker – JBL really knows how to add punch, dialling up the bass and treble so that it can punch through a party atmosphere, or be heard over the wind outside. It's also waterproof, built tough, and delivers 12 hours of battery life. With £30 off, this is the cheapest the Flip 5 has ever been!

Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £55, now £35 at Currys

Save 36% on this powerful but small wireless speaker! It comes in a range of funky colours, and the battery lasts for 16 hours between charges. Some tiny speakers lack punch in the bass department, but Sony's Extra Bass tech helps this to feel full despite being just 94.5x74.5x74.5mm.