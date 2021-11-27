The top 3 soundbars under £99 in today's Black Friday deals

Soundbars are incredibly popular in the best Black Friday deals, and for good reason – they give you an instant and easy upgrade to the clarity of speech from your TV, and to adding extra oomph and scope to movie soundtracks.

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar this Black Friday, we've picked out the top 3 models we think are worth buying for under £99 – and the fanciest soundbar we've chosen actually doubles as a 4K video streaming box, too!

All the models we've chosen connect over HDMI ARC, which is the simplest way to hook up a soundbar, but your TV will need to support it. One of the HDMI ports should be labelled as 'ARC' or 'HDMI ARC', and what it means is that the TV can output all of its audio to a soundbar that's connected to this port, bypassing the internal speakers entirely.

When a soundbar is connected over HDMI ARC, you can simply use the TV's remote control for the volume – you don't need a second remote for the soundbar, and you don't need to 'program' the remote. It just works.

If your TV doesn't any any HDMI ARC ports, then you can connect to many soundbars using an optical cable – the Sony model we've chosen is the best option in that case.

Philips TAB5105/10 soundbar with Bluetooth: was £99, now £49 at AO.com Philips TAB5105/10 soundbar with Bluetooth: was £99, now £49 at AO.com

Save 50% on a stereo soundbar that delivers 30W of speaker power. It connects over HDMI ARC, which makes it super-easy to set up, and there's Bluetooth support for streaming from your phone.

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar with Bluetooth: was £145, now £89 at AO.com Sony HT-SF150 soundbar with Bluetooth: was £145, now £89 at AO.com

Save £56 on this Sony bar, designed for TVs of 32 inches and up. You can connect over HDMI ARC or digital optical, so all TVs are covered. It also includes Bluetooth and USB input for music playback, including hi-res support. It has 30W of speaker power, and includes virtual surround tech, to help add width and height to effects in movie soundtracks.