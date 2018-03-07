The Rimac C_Two is the electric hypercar of your dreams

Rimac Automobili, the Croatian sports car manufacturer, has just unveiled the "evolution of the hypercar" – the Rimac C_Two – a pure electric GT hypercar as capable on track as it is crossing continents, according to Rimac.

The brand built on the knowledge gleaned from the powerful Concept_One, made famous when Richard Hammond crashed it spectacularly on The Grand Tour.

The all-new C_Two combines the very best materials and bespoke technology to produce something both eminently useable and insanely performance driven.

Here are a few of the headline specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 1.85 seconds

Power: 1,914hp / 1,408 kW

Motor Torque: 2,300 Nm

Range: 650 km (NEDC)

Units: 150

Let those numbers sink in, because they are, quite frankly, insane. Achieved with the help of an innovative battery pack which delivers 120 kWh energy and 1.4MW of power and "exceptional" thermal management, allowing for two full laps of the Nürburgring at full power - with a negligible drop in performance.

Despite what the numbers would have you believe, it's not a striped out performace car, the interior actually looks pretty luxurious:

The C_Two features three high-definition screens (cluster, central screen and co-driver’s display), which present as much, or as little, information as required.

The three screens are complimented tactile billet aluminium rotary controls and switches - providing a resolutely analogue feel.

From the cockpit, the driver can monitor every aspect of the car’s performance with real-time telemetry - downloadable to a laptop or smartphone for later review.

If, for some reason you don't fancy driving, an artificial intelligence system combined with eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, two lidar, and six radar systems will provide intervention and active safety as ‘ADAS’ (advanced driver-assistance system).

The car features a full suite of safety tech, including automatic emergency braking and evasive control, to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and fully adaptive cruise control including traffic pilot functionality.

Only 150 examples will be made.

More images: