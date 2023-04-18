The Polestar 4 is a seriously attractive electric SUV with 372 miles of range

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Polestar has revealed its latest car, an SUV coupe called the 4. Larger than the Polestar 2 but smaller than the 3, which is due later, the 4 is a seriously attractive car – to our eyes at least – and Polestar’s quickest to date.

The car is available in two configurations, called ‘Long range Dual motor’ and ‘Long range Single motor’. Both cars have the same 102 kWh (94 kWh usable) battery pack, running a 400-volt electrical architecture and charging at up to 200 kW using a rapid DC charger. Both are said to refill from five to 80% in as little as 32 minutes, when hooked up to a 200 kW charger.

Where the two versions differ is in their motors. The single-motor version produces 200 kW (272 hp), 343 Nm (253 lb-ft) of torque, accelerates to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 112 mph. Meanwhile, the performance-orientated dual-motor version of Polestar 4 outputs a total of 400 kW (544 hp) and 686 Nm (506 lb-ft) of torque, which translates into a 0-62 mph sprint time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Those power and torque figures, as well as that supercar-bothering 0-62 mph time, mean the dual-motor Polestar 4 is a seriously rapid vehicle. Indeed, the Swedish startup says the 4 is its quickest car to date, comfortably out-accelerating the 2 despite being larger.

Polestar says the 4 is a D-segment SUV, but the relatively shallow glasshouse and black body panels below the doors and over the sills do a smart job of reducing the visual height of the car. We think it’s a pretty sleek looking thing, and can’t wait to see one in the metal. Speaking of proportions, the Polestar 4 is 4,839 mm long, 2,139 mm wide (including mirrors) and 1,544 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,999 mm and a ground clearance of 166 mm.

All-important range is a claimed 350 miles for the more powerful dual-motor car and up to 372 miles for the single-motor variant. These are both target ranges using the WLTP test cycle, with more conservative estimates of 270 miles and 300 miles using the EPA test, which is typically more strict.

(Image credit: Polestar)

As you’d expect from a car company headed by a chief executive with an automotive design background, the way the Polestar 4 looks is of huge importance.

“With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupé design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Some of the Polestar 4’s most attractive design details include the low nose, retractable door handles (also great for reducing aerodynamic drag), and the flush glazing with frameless windows. The car borrows much of its design from the Precept, a concept car revealed by Polestar in early-2020.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Inside, the 4’s interior has a similarly minimal design as the Polestar 2, complete with touchscreen display running Google’s Android Automotive infotainment system. This includes native support for Google Maps, voice control with the Google Assistant, and the ability to download more apps from Google’s Play store. Despite this being a Google system, Apple CarPlay is also included.

The options list includes a Harman Kardon sound system with 12 speakers and a 1,400-watt amplifier. This can also be taken a step further, as if you pick the optional Nappa Pack two additional speakers are added to the front headrests, taking the total speaker count up to 16.

Other options include an electrochromic glass roof as part of the Plus Pro Pack, and four-piston Brembo brakes with ‘Swedish gold’ callipers with the Performance Pack.

(Image credit: Polestar)

New for Polestar is the 4’s second touchscreen, mounted between the front seats and intended for rear occupants to control media playback. Also new is the central interior mirror, which incorporates a high definition display showing a live feed from a camera mounted to the rear of the roof.

The interior features new materials, such as a tailored knit upholstery which Polestar claims is an automotive first, and is made from 100% recycled polyester. Created by Polestar designers and the Swedish School of Textiles, it is made to fit, producing no offcuts and reduced overall waste. The interior also includes bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The Polestar 4 launches first in China, the home market of Geely, which owns Polestore, as well as Volvo and Lotus among other automotive brands. The 4 will be built at a Geely facility in Hangzhou Bay, China, which operates on 100% renewable electricity. Polestar says the 4 will come with other markets, including Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, in early 2024.

Polestar says the 4 is expected to be priced from around £55,000 / $60,000 / €60,000.