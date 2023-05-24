The Mercury's rising at Razer with these stunning gaming laptops

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Razer Blade 15 is our second favourite in our guide to the best gaming laptops, and our favourite among premium gaming laptops. So we're excited to see even bigger, better versions in the form of the new Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18. These laptops are bigger and better than previous Blades, and they're also more beautiful thanks to a brand new colourway that Razer calls Mercury.

These aren't style over substance, though. The specs for both laptops are very impressive.

Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18: key specifications

The Razer Blade 16 Mercury Edition is Razer's first laptop with its dual-mode Mini LED display, which can toggle between two native resolutions: 240Hz FHD and 120Hz UHD. That's paired with the NVIDEA GeForce RTX 4080 and 13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX processors for serious speed; Razer says it delivers more graphics power per inch than any other 16-inch gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 18 is even more powerful, with a choice of RTX 4080 or RTX 4090, both with a maximum TGP of 175W. The Blade 18 comes with a massive 240Hz QHD+ display covering up to 100% of the DCI-3 colour gamut, 6-speaker THX Spatial Audio and up to 5.6GHz Intel Core i9 HX processors, and both its storage and RAM are fully upgradeable. It's a serious desktop replacement as well as a serious gaming laptop.

All that power comes with a hefty price tag, of course: you're looking at recommended retail prices of $3,799.99 USD / €4,399.99 (about £3,820) for the Blade 16 Mercury Edition, and that's the starting price for the Blade 18 Mercury Edition too. Both models are on sale now.